In September Yellow, Unimed-Rio increases the offer of classes focused on mental health | SEGS

Until the 26th, Unimed-Rio intensifies the programming of the Mude1Hábito project, with classes focused on promoting mental health and well-being. The initiative, designed to celebrate the Yellow September campaign, seeks to emphasize the importance of caring for the mind and body with physical activities.

During the special period, 45 classes of Yoga and Mindfullness are planned per week, in addition to HIIT classes, which will have a moment of meditation at the end. The practices help to reduce stress and anxiety and can also have positive effects on physical health.

The Yellow September action began on the 13th and, until the last day, will have held 90 classes focused on mental health. At the end of each class, a prize also focused on well-being will be raffled among participants.

The activities take place in 15 locations in all regions of the state capital, including the three Unimed-Rio Arenas (Barra, Lagoa and Aterro do Flamengo). To participate, you don’t need to be a customer of the operator, just sign up through the Mude app or through the arenas website. The complete schedule of classes is available at www.mude1habito.unimedrio.com.br/calendario-setembro-amarelo.

A highlight of the program is the performance of adapted functional training in celebration of the National Day of Struggle for People with Disabilities. On the 18th, the class will include adapted Muay Thai and Yoga. On the 25th, the adapted functional will also have Yoga and meditation.

In 2021, the number of people participating in Yoga classes promoted by Unimed-Rio increased by 30%. These classes, on average, are 60% more scheduled than Fitness and other sports.

About Change1Habit

Mude1Hábito is an institutional campaign by Unimed to encourage the practice of actions for a healthier life. In Rio, the cooperative, in addition to promoting the adoption of good habits through outdoor campaigns and on its social networks, offers free classes of various types in various parts of the city. More information: https://www.unimedrio.com.br/mude-1-habito

About Unimed-Rio

With 49 years old, Unimed-Rio is part of the largest private health system in Latin America, with about 5 thousand cooperative doctors and a portfolio of more than 800 thousand clients under its assistance. With a 15.3% market share, the cooperative leads the market in the city of Rio de Janeiro and is among the three health insurance brands preferred by cariocas, according to the newspaper O Globo. It is the 7th best company to work for in the state of Rio, according to Great Place to Work. More information can be found at https://www.unimedrio.com.br.