In the dispute for SP, Alckmin has 26% of voting intentions, Haddad, 17%, and França, 15%, according to Datafolha | Policy

Former governor for four terms, Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) leads the dispute for the government of São Paulo with 26% of voting intentions, according to Datafolha search released this Sunday (19). Next, the former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT), with 17% and former governor Márcio França (PSB), with 15%. Guilherme Boulos, from Psol, has 11%.

Supported by President Jair Bolsonaro, the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio de Freitas (no party), has 4%, same percentage of state deputy Arthur do Val (Patriot), known as Mama Falei.

1 of 1 Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) leads the dispute for the government of São Paulo with 26% of voting intentions — Photo: Ruy Baron/Valor – 7/18/2018 Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) leads the dispute for the government of São Paulo with 26% of voting intentions — Photo: Ruy Baron/Valor – 7/18/2018

the former minister Abraham Weintraub (no party) and the federal deputy Vinicius Poit (New) have 1% each. Voters who said they will vote blank, annul or vote or do not support any of the cited pre-candidates add up to 17%. Those who don’t know or don’t want to answer are 3%.

In this scenario, Datafolha considered Alckmin as a PSDB candidate and left out the vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), supported by State governor, João Doria (PSDB). Alckmin is expected to leave the PSDB soon to run in the next election.

In another scenario tested by Datafolha, this time with Rodrigo Garcia for the PSDB and without Alckmin, the petista Fernando Haddad leads, with 23%. marcio france appears with 19%, followed by Boules, with 13%. Tarcisius has 6% and Garcia has 5%, same percentage of Mom I spoke. Weintraub registers 2% and Poit, 1%. In this scenario, 22% said they will vote blank, null or none of the names mentioned and 4% were unable or unwilling to respond.

The research’s margin of error is two percentage points, for more or for less. Datafolha heard 2034 voters between the 13th and 15th of September in 70 cities in the state.

In the scenario without Alckmin, a quarter of the former governor’s voters (25%) would go to Haddad, 20% to France and 12% to Garcia. Márcio França is quoted to compose Alckmin’s plate. The former PSB governor is cited for both the vice and the Senate.

Rejection of pre-candidates

Former presidential candidates, Alckmin, Haddad and Boulos have the highest bounce rates. Of the voters, 36% said they would not vote at all for the toucan, 34% for the former PT mayor and 27% for the postulant of the Psol.

Mother spoke is rejected by 20% of respondents, the same percentage registered by France. Following are Rodrigo Garcia and Weintraub, with 17% each, and Tarcisio and Poit, both with 16%. Of the respondents, 7% said they rejected all names presented in the survey, 3% did not reject anyone and 4% did not respond. Respondents were able to cite more than one name in the rejection question.

Electoral cable of the vice-governor in the São Paulo dispute, João Doria has his government’s disapproval greater than his approval, which can hamper the PSDB’s electoral plans in the state. Doria’s management is considered bad or terrible by 38%, the same percentage of those who rate it as regular, and 24% classify it as excellent or good. The government’s average score, from zero to ten, is 4.7, according to Datafolha.

Garcia left the DEM and joined the PSDB at the invitation of Doria, in May, to run for the government of São Paulo. With no space within the party, Alckmin must join the PSD to run in 2022. The DEM and the PSL — which are articulating a merger — also court him. The former governor must compete in the same electorate as Garcia, dividing the tucana electoral base in the state.