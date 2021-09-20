‘In the Emperor’s Times’: Pilar kidnaps her sister. know the reason

Gabriela Medvedovski is a Pillar in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will kidnap her sister, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) when she is on her way to marry Tonico (Alexandro Nero).

After years in the United States, Pilar will return to Brazil and find out about the engagement. The girl will try to get Dolores to run away with her, but she will be rejected.

Later, the doctor will meet with Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) and will discover that he is part of a group known as “warriors”, who carry out acts and actions outside the law against the police’s excesses. She will then take care of the boy’s injury after one of these activities andm exchange help on a plan.

Dolores will be taken by three masked men as soon as she arrives at the church. Placed on a cart, she will be surprised to see her sister,

– I won’t let you marry Tonico! – Pilar will say.

Then the vehicle will depart fast.

Check out the summary of “In the times of the Emperor” of the week of September 20th to 25th: