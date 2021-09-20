Increase in IOF reaches loans, card revolving and overdraft

The temporary increase in the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF), announced on Thursday (16) by the government, will make the tax charged on credit operations a little more expensive.

The measure extends the IOF rate charged on credit operations of individuals and legal entities from this Monday (20), when the measure takes effect, until December 31 of this year.

The intention, according to the government, is to raise funds to finance the Brazil Aid —expanded version of Bolsa Família—, as well as research linked to Fiocruz. Funding for the program in subsequent years is expected to come from other sources, which are still under definition.

The IOF is currently levied on credit, foreign exchange, insurance and some investment transactions, charged in different ways in each of them.

The temporary increase will only be valid for credit transactions – the others follow as they are.

“It will affect practically all credit operations. For the individual it will fall on overdraft, personal credit and vehicle financing. For legal entities, it affects working capital and prepayment of receivables, for example”, said the chief economist of the National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions (Acrefi), Nicola Tingas.

The credit card is also charged with IOF, but only when the person delays the bill and falls into the revolving credit — in this case, the IOF charged will also be higher.

The increase applies to the daily IOF for these operations, which is charged on the amount borrowed or on the amount of the debit balance on the card.

For individuals, it goes from the current rate of 0.0082% per day (equivalent to 3% per year) to 0.01118% per day (4.08% per year). For legal entities, it rises from 0.0041% to 0.00559% per day (or 1.5% to 2.04% per year).

0.08% increase in debt

A hypothetical simulation done by Nubank bank showed that for a 30-day personal loan of R$1,000, the increase means an extra account of R$0.89 in one month.

At the current rate, the amount paid by the daily IOF would be R$ 2.46 in 30 days. With the new higher rate, it will be R$ 3.35. It’s a 36% increase in the IOF.

Considering the total debt amount, the increase is 0.08% in one month: the total amount to be paid by the customer, at the end of the 30 days, will be R$ 1,057.15 with the new IOF, in instead of the current R$ 1,056.26.

The amount also includes interest, which varies between institutions, and a fixed IOF portion of 0.38% on the amount borrowed (R$1,000). This fixed part of the IOF does not change either – only the daily rate will increase. In the example, hypothetical interest of 5% per month was considered.