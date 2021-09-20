Increase of the IOF becomes effective and the credit becomes more expensive as of this Monday; see how it can affect your pocket | Economy

Credit for individuals and legal entities becomes more expensive as of this Monday (20), when the new IOF rates (Tax on Credit, Exchange and Insurance or related to Bonds or Securities) announced by the government to finance the new Bolsa Família.

The decree signed by President Jair Bolsonaro raises the IOF rate on credit operations carried out by legal entities (companies) from the current annual rate of 1.50% to 2.04%, and for individuals from the current 3.0% annual to 4.08%.

High IOF it will increase the cost of credit for companies and families and may also have an impact on inflation and economic activity. Among the credit operations that will charge more tax are the overdraft, credit card, personal credit and business loans.

The change will be valid until December 31st. According to the government, the increase in the IOF will allow an extra R$ 2.14 billion to be collected to fund the new Bolsa Família.

See below the impacts of the measure on the economy and simulations of how the increase in the IOF can affect your pocket.

NEW IOF RATES Current daily rate Current annual rate New daily rate New annual rate LEGAL PERSON 0.0041% 1.50% 0.00559% 2.04% PHYSICAL PERSON 0.0082% 3.0% 0.01118% 4.08%

More tax = more expensive credit

The increase in the IOF tax will increase the cost of loans and financing. This is because, in addition to the interest rates charged by banks, the tax charged by the government on operations will rise.

See below the impact of the IOF on the main types of credit, according to simulations carried out by the tax expert Lucas Ribeiro, CEO of ROIT.

IOF simulations for credit operations of R$ 1 thousand Operation Payment deadline* IOF Until 09/19 (BRL) IOF as of 09/20 (BRL) % effective increase Personal credit 12 months 33.73 44.61 32.25% Credit card revolving 2 months 8.72 10.51 20.50% Individual overdraft 3 months 11.18 13.86 23.99% Working capital for companies 12 months 18.77 24.2 28.98% Legal entity overdraft 3 months 7.49 8.83 17.90% Corporate credit card revolving 2 months 6.26 7.15 14.28%

In personal credit, for example, in addition to the interest charged by banks, the consumer currently pays R$33.73 of IOF on a loan of R$1,000, with a payment term of 12 months. With the new rate, you will pay R$ 44.61 – R$ 10.88 or 32.25% more in tax.

For legal entities, the IOF on a loan of R$ 10 thousand for working capital for payment in 12 months will increase from R$ 187 to R$ 242, an increase of 28.98%, according to the simulation.

Ribeiro explains that the increase in the IOF will not only impact new credit contracts but also refinancing, that is, debt rollover, and receivables prepayment operations.

“Interests are already rising due to the rise in the Selic and now we have an increase in the IOF. In other words, the Brazil cost is significantly multiplied”, says the CEO of ROIT.

The basic interest rate, which at the beginning of the year was still at the historic low of 2% per year, has already undergone 4 increases and is currently at 5.25% per year. For the coming months, new highs are expected and the market already projects a rate of 8% at the turn of the year.

Ilan Goldfajn on IOF increase: ‘It’s a bad and inefficient solution’

More pressure on inflation and GDP

Economists and tax experts criticized the solution found by the government to raise the average benefit paid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries. The government plans to raise the value from the current R$189 to around R$300.

“The solution is bad because it makes the country’s growth more difficult. We do need social policies such as Bolsa Família or Auxílio Brasil, but they need to be permanent. We need planning in the social area and not measures that work for a short time”, says Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist at the Modalmais bank.

“The most affected are companies that were affected by the pandemic and that were undercapitalized, and individuals without work and in debt,” he adds.

The increase in the IOF should also further pressure inflation – which reached 9.68% in the 12-month period up to August -, since companies that need to make financing will have to pay more expensive tax and will likely pass this increase on to the consumer Final.

“Companies are going through difficulties and, as they say, companies do not pay taxes, companies pass them on. This will certainly have an effect on the increase in the value of services, the value of goods, ie inflation”, says tax expert Elisabeth Libertuci, partner at Lewandowski Libertuci.

Febraban says IOF hike makes recovery difficult

In a statement, Febraban stated that the increase in taxes on credit, even if temporary, aggravates the cost of loans, at a time when the Central Bank will need to raise the basic interest rate even more to contain the rise in inflation.

“The result is a disincentive to investments and more costs for companies and families that need credit. This increase in the IOF is a factor that hinders the process of economic recovery. To face fiscal difficulties, avoid negative impacts on the cost of credit and to provide a consistent recovery of the economy, there is only one way: to persevere in approving the agenda of structural reforms in Congress”, highlighted the federation of banks.

‘The right thing was to cut expenses’, says Acrefi

Acrefi (National Association of Credit Institutions, Financing) also criticized the solution found by the government to fund its new social program, noting that the rise in credit takes place amid a persistent inflation scenario and worsening growth expectations for 2022.

“It’s another burden. At this point, with the current economic scenario, and with an already high tax burden, the right thing was to cut expenses,” says Nicola Tingas, chief economist at Acrefi.

No impact on foreign exchange transactions

The specialist in tax and economic law Gabriel Quintanilha explains the increase in the IOF only affects credit operations, with no effect on exchange operations.

“There is no impact on the international market, as the exchange rate was not affected by the increase in the IOF. It is a measure that demonstrates the government’s need to increase revenue so that it can finance a social program with possible consequences for next year’s elections“, it says.

Where is it charged? Which operations are exempt?

The IOF is charged on credit transactions, such as loans, foreign exchange, insurance or transactions related to bonds or securities. The amount of the rate varies according to the transaction. The tax is collected by banks and passed on to the government.

The IOF is calculated daily. Under the rules currently in force, the maximum tax collection is 3% per year for legal entities and 6% for individuals.

Residential real estate financing transactions, loans in foreign currency between two individuals and payment of dividends to an international investor are exempt from IOF.

A survey by tax expert Elisabeth Libertuci shows that the increase in the IOF announced by the government will affect the following operations:

loan, under any modality, including opening of credit

discount operation, including the sale of credit rights resulting from installment sales to factoring companies: calculation basis is the net amount obtained

advance to depositor: calculation basis is the sum of daily debit balances, calculated on the last day of each month

loans, including in the form of financing, subject to the release of funds in installments, even if the payment is in installments: calculation basis is the principal amount of each release

limit excesses, even if the contract is expired

financing for the acquisition of non-residential properties, in which the borrower is an individual