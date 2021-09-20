Inflation may rise by 0.2% with increase in IOF, analysts calculate – News

The increase in the rate of the Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF), as of this Monday (20), will not only have direct repercussions with more expensive loans, lines of credit and financing for consumers and companies, but also tends to impact the price of products and services. Analysts calculate that the change could make inflation rise by 0.2% a year.

According to the decree published last Friday (17), the IOF daily rate for individuals will increase from 0.0082% (3% annual) to 0.01118% (4.08% annually). For companies, the rate of 0.0041% (1.5% annual) increases to 0.00559% (2.04% annually). These variations will be valid until the end of December. In other words, the average cost of credit will rise both for companies and for the common consumer, making loans and financing more expensive.

The estimate of the 0.2% increase in inflation per year is made by the Regional Economic Council of the Federal District (Corecon-DF). According to the organization’s president, César Bergo, the calculation corresponds to the effective increase in IOF costs for companies taking credit. “Thus, the tendency is for this cost to be passed on to prices,” he said to R7.

The percentage, however, depends on the propensity of companies to pass on a new price for the products from the increase in costs in operations. With that, the drop in consumption also tends to influence this account. “The biggest impact is on the market’s expectations. This gives rise to factors that are difficult to measure at the moment”, ponders Bergo, evaluating that this scenario could be even more harmful for the Brazilian economy.

The specialist points out that the country is already facing a crisis due to the pandemic, with high interest rates, inflation and unemployment, in addition to the drop in investments. “Thus, this decision to increase taxes interferes with the future expectations of economic agents who preferred to reduce investments even further due to the lack of perspectives and, as a result, there will be an increase in unemployment.”

Brazil Aid

The federal government itself has already measured the impact of this increase for all transactions involving credit, where the IOF falls. The objective is to raise R$ 2.14 billion with the increase in the rate, money that will be invested in Auxílio Brasil, the new Bolsa Família. While this money will be transferred to the program’s beneficiaries, it will also be withdrawn from the productive sector and from families that use credit.

Compensation, however, is seen as detrimental to economic development, and the expected rise in inflation will also fall on those assisted by social assistance. “It is certain that credit will become more expensive, aggravated by higher interest rates, inflation, falling income. It is more difficult for consumers in general and for companies, especially those that depend more on bank credit, small and medium-sized “, highlights the legislative consultant and economist Roberto Piscitelli.

Consumption

Piscitelli assesses as reasonable the projection of an annual increase of 0.2% in inflation due to the IOF, but considers it difficult to separate each cause. The specialist also points out the impact of the increase in interest rates, which has been taking place since the beginning of the year and tends to continue rising in the coming months. At the beginning of 2021, the rate was still at the historic low of 2% per year and, currently, it has almost tripled: it is at 5.25%. The trend is for it to reach 8% in the coming months.

“The increase in the tax discourages consumption, which depends on personal credit, but also affects companies, especially small and medium-sized ones, which depend more on bank credit, under more onerous conditions in general, the cost of which tends to be passed on to consumers. The supervening revenue would serve to fund part of the new social assistance, until a permanent and consistent funding source is defined. As such, it is inflationary and recessive”, explains Piscitelli.

For the economist at G2W Investimentos, Vitor Hugo Fonseca, there are different effects of the increase in the IOF in practice. “Measuring the impact on the economy and on inflation is difficult, not least because it is something new. But it is true that you have this dubious impact, of the family having more capital and consuming – and you would have an increase in inflation – and the company having a higher cost – even in the short term, in its production, and this being passed on to the few for the consumer. So, yes, there must be an increase in inflation, it’s just difficult to measure that”, he assesses.

On the other hand, economist André Rehbein Sathler believes that the increase in the IOF will not increase inflation. “This IOF will affect consumption, either through financing or through the reduction in the income of people who have a lot of loans. So it will have a direct impact on consumption, tending to reduce, which in practice is an anti-inflationary effect, and also has the impact of driving away investments from companies”.

However, the expert points out that some companies that take loans may try to pass on the cost effects to the consumer. “And this effect, yes, is inflationary, but, in my view, the two other effects will be much greater and, at that moment, they will be effects of depressing GDP, without impact on inflation.”