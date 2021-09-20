‘Intelligence’ from the Health Department of Divinópolis denounces the São João de Deus hospital on suspicion of overcharging hundreds of medical procedures (videos)

After the case of vans involving the amendments of federal deputy Léo Motta (PSL), again the CSSJD (São João de Deus Health Complex) may be involved in a new scandal, why in the accountability of the Health Department of Divinópolis, which took place last Wednesday (15) in the plenary of the City Council, with the presence of secretary Allan Rodrigo, and who also endorsed the complaint, the director of Health Regulation Érico Souki made heavy and serious accusations against the Hospital São João de Deus (HSJD), by declaring and displaying documents that prove a series of irregularities in the entries of medical procedure charges, which would be carried out if the “Intelligence”, as he defined the audit performed, had not discovered in time the improper charge – For example, a procedure with the actual value of R$ 13,000.00 was in the hospital’s billing sheet, to be charged to SUS the amount of R$ 36,000.00, therefore with a difference greater than R$ 23 m il reais, and only was not carried out, according to the director, because it was discovered before, by “intelligence”.

Director of Regulation Érico Souki

Érico Souki, along with secretary Allan Rodrigo, exhibited three other medical procedures on slides, one of them with a value of R$ 36 thousand, which after being audited decreased to R$ 13 thousand reais. In the third case, the amount entered to be charged to SUS was R$2,904.00 and it became only R$955.00 after the action of “intelligence”. In the fourth case, the director of regulation, in addition to showing that the value of a procedure that was R$ 5,748.77 and had fallen to R$ 599.30, given the perplexity and silence of the councilors who accompanied the rendering of accounts, he stated which is the same silence he gets when he questions such disparities in values.

When Érico was asked by one of the councilors, whether such irregularity could be considered as overpricing, both he and the secretary stated that they cannot characterize it in this way, as there is no conclusive information that such acts are intentionally committed, that to reach a conclusive statement there would need to be an investigation.

Secretary Allan Rodrigo

The fact is that, according to the explanations of the Regulation Board, the Hospital presents an account for a procedure that was not carried out. Erico exemplified with a case of cranioplasty, which has a cost when it is done using the patient’s own skull bone and another cost when it is done with other materials. One has the value of approximately R$ 2 thousand reais, however, says Érico “the hospital charges a cranioplasty procedure that was not performed” – And he continued in his explanation: “Our supervising physician detects that the procedure charged is not the correct one and with that he glosses over cranioplasty, which has a much more expensive cost of R$5,000 to R$10,000”.

The councilors who were present in the rendering of accounts, and who were active, questioned whether these types of releases, greater than what was actually done in the patient, would not have been happening for many years. And with that harming the public coffers. The secretary and the director stated that they do not know, and that it is necessary to survey such a situation, however, the director of regulation came forward and said it is likely that there are hundreds of cases like those detected by “intelligence”.

During the Ordinary Meeting of the Chamber last Thursday (16), some councilors who were also in the rendering of accounts of the Health Secretariat, expressed their concern about the case, among them, councilor Ademir Silva, Lohanna França, Edsom Sousa, Israel from Pharmacy, and Rodyson from Zé Milton.

Councilor Rodyson do Zé Milton proposes that the Chamber’s Health Commission formalize alleged irregularity to the Public Ministry