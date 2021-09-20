Internet users criticize Gisele Bündchen for defending her colleague who made an ‘antivax’ post

Dutch top Doutzen Kroes came under fire this weekend when she announced on social media that she “will not be forced” to take the Covid-19 vaccine. With the negative repercussion of the post, several models came out in defense of their colleague, including the gaúcha Gisele Bündchen.
“I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person. I can’t believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings. It saddens me to see all the judgment and lack of empathy in so many people’s hearts. Hate is not the answer.” , spoke Gisele.
Gisele’s speech, however, was not welcomed.
“Sad that Gisele Bündchen supports Doutzen Kroes’ anti-vax speech. Besides making it clear to me that showing you love nature and trees and wearing a vegan dress at the Met Gala doesn’t mean much when you’re not class conscious,” wrote the influencer Julia Pitaluga on Twitter.
“I didn’t expect this from Gisele. Indignant with these people,” noted another person. “You can’t prevent covid with the use of compassion, no,” pointed out another.
But there were also people who defended Gisele.
“There is a serious problem with text interpretation. Gisele Bünchen did not support any speech. She just complained about the hatred towards the Dutch model for expressing her feelings,” said one netizen.