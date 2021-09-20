Internet users criticize Gisele Bündchen for defending her colleague who made an ‘antivax’ post

Dutch top Doutzen Kroes came under fire this weekend when she announced on social media that she “will not be forced” to take the Covid-19 vaccine. With the negative repercussion of the post, several models came out in defense of their colleague, including the gaúcha Gisele Bündchen.

“I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person. I can’t believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings. It saddens me to see all the judgment and lack of empathy in so many people’s hearts. Hate is not the answer.” , spoke Gisele.

Dutch top Doutzen Kroes Photo: Catwalking / Getty Images

Gisele’s speech, however, was not welcomed.

“Sad that Gisele Bündchen supports Doutzen Kroes’ anti-vax speech. Besides making it clear to me that showing you love nature and trees and wearing a vegan dress at the Met Gala doesn’t mean much when you’re not class conscious,” wrote the influencer Julia Pitaluga on Twitter.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

And the scene happened again. This Monday, at the MET gala ball, Tom Brady didn’t “resist” and left his silly hand on the butt of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Ten years ago, the couple had moments like this at this event Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage Gisele and Tom Bardy: Silly Hand at the MET Ball Photo: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gotham / GC Images Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gotham / GC Images More from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Photo: John Shearer / Getty Images for THR Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gotham / GC Images Look at the same scene at last year’s prom. The athlete couldn’t resist and left his silly hand on the supermodel’s butt Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images More from Tom and Gisele Photo: Evan Agostini / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP More from Tom and Gisele Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP In 2016, on the red carpet of the same event, identical scene, but with different looks Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly The couple always in love and unashamed to show their love on camera Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images For US Weekly Tom and Gisele at last year’s MET gala Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images for People.com In 2014, again at the MET ball, Tom’s silly hand on Gisele Photo: John Lamparski / Getty Images Once again Tom couldn’t resist and left his silly hand on Gisele’s butt at the MET dance. The photo is from 2013 Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images At the 2011 MET ball. The scene happens often Photo: Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images The couple at the MET in 2010 Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images In 2009, another exchange of caresses between the couple on the red carpet at the MET ball Photo: ERIC THAYER / REUTERS

“I didn’t expect this from Gisele. Indignant with these people,” noted another person. “You can’t prevent covid with the use of compassion, no,” pointed out another.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



But there were also people who defended Gisele.

“There is a serious problem with text interpretation. Gisele Bünchen did not support any speech. She just complained about the hatred towards the Dutch model for expressing her feelings,” said one netizen.