‘Invaded the airspace’ · TV News

The pedestrians of A Fazenda 2021 suspected a drone flying over the headquarters of the reality series by Record this Sunday (19). Participants were enjoying the sunny day at the pool when they were surprised by the production, which ordered everyone to enter the house. “It invaded airspace,” said Gui Araujo, confused.

Several of the 21 confined were outside, inside the pool and even working out outdoors, when they spotted the flying object. Araujo called his colleagues who were close to the animals, so that everyone could enter the headquarters. The PlayPlus 24h signal was cut at this time, and the camera showed an empty corner.

Moments later, Tati Quebra Barraco explained what he saw to the pedestrians who were already inside. “There was a drone taking a picture, I was washing my clothes”, reported the funkeira, who was silenced by her colleagues. “Can’t talk,” said some in chorus.

This would not be the first time that A Fazenda has suffered from outside interference. In A Fazenda 12, fans of MC Mirella sent a sound car to pass by the vicinity of the installations of the reality show produced in Itapecerica da Serra (SP). A helicopter and a drone also passed through the site in the same issue.

Check out the video that shows pedestrians suspecting a drone:

