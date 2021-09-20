IOF increase starts to take effect from this Monday – News

The increase in the rates of IOF (Financial Transactions Tax) on credit operations for companies and individuals. The money raised will be used to fund Auxílio Brasil, a program proposed by the government to replace Bolsa Família.

The IOF is a federal tax paid on all financial transactions, such as credit transactions, foreign exchange, insurance, bank loans or securities transactions. For example, on purchases made by credit card abroad and when the consumer enters the overdraft, the tax is charged. But interest-free purchases in installments do not have an IOF charge.

According to the decree, the new daily IOF rates are as follows:

– For individuals, it will increase from 0.0082% (annual rate of 3.0%) to 0.01118% (annual rate of 4.8%).

– In operations for companies, the new rate will be 0.00559% (annual rate of 2.04%), against 0.0041% (equivalent to the annual rate of 1.5%) of the current one.

The change will be valid from September 20th to December 31st, 2021. The revenue of R$ 2.14 billion to be obtained will be used as a source of compensation for the increase in expenses with Auxílio Brasil, a new social program that should have greater value than the current Bolsa Família. The new policy must go into effect in 2021 so as not to run into the limitations of the electoral law.

In practice

The measure makes loans more expensive at a time when the basic interest rate – which serves as a parameter for banks – is also rising. In other words, in addition to higher interest rates, the tax charged on operations will also increase.

See simulations

For Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), the increase in taxes on credit, even if temporary, aggravates the cost of borrowing, particularly at a time when the Central Bank will need to raise even more the basic interest rate to contain the rise of inflation.

“The result is disincentives to investments and more costs for companies and families that need credit. This increase in the IOF is a factor that hinders the process of economic recovery,” stated the federation in a note.