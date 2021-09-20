iOS 15 hits iPhones this Monday; see which devices are supported | Technology

Apple began releasing this Monday (20) iOS 15, a new version of the operating system used on the iPhone.

Among the main new features are changes to notifications, option to create different splash screens for work and personal use, as well as the ability to copy text from images (see details below).

The update arrives gradually throughout the day. and therefore not everyone will be able to install in the first few hours.

When it is available, a notification about the update will appear. It is possible to manually check availability by navigating to “Settings”, selecting the option “General” and “Software Updates”.

See the compatible devices:

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus (launched in 2015);

and (launched in 2015); iPhone SE (2016);

(2016); iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (2016);

and (2016); iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (2017);

and (2017); iPhone X (2017);

(2017); iPhone XR (2018);

(2018); iPhone XS and XS Max (2018);

and (2018); iPhone 11 , 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (2019);

, and (2019); iPhone SE 2nd generation (2020);

(2020); iPhone 12 , 12 mini , 12 Pro , 12 Pro Max (2020);

, , , (2020); iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max (2021).

Some of the features will only work on iPhones released after 2018, such as iPhone XR or later, including “Live Text” mode. See the details:

iOS 15 notifications have been redesigned: they will now display photos of the sender and larger app icons.

New iOS 15 notifications system. — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

The system will also have a collection of notifications that it considers to be of low urgency. It is delivered once in the morning or at night – messaging services will continue to alert you in real time.

Focus mode is Apple’s attempt to reduce distractions according to the time of day. It will work as a kind of “use profile”: it will be possible to configure the working mode and the personal mode, for example.

When switching between profiles, the phone will block notifications from certain apps and prioritize others.

iOS 15 Focus Mode. — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

The home screen can also be custom-configured, with applications working on the front page during office hours, for example.

iOS will automatically suggest Focus mode based on personal, work and sleep times. The selected usage profile can be synced across all Apple devices.

FaceTime, Apple’s video calling service, will become more open: Windows or Android users will be able to join calls. Until now, the tool was restricted to those who owned the company’s products.

FaceTime will be browser-accessible on Windows and Android. — Photo: Reproduction

Users of iPhone or other Apple devices will be able to send the call link to other participants, as already happens with tools like Google Meet and Zoom.

FaceTime will also have options to improve audio quality and to blur the background of the image, but only on the latest iPhone models, released from 2018 onwards.

SharePlay function on iOS 15. — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

Apple’s call service also gained SharePlay, which will allow you to watch series and videos simultaneously with friends who also have an iPhone (or iPad or Mac). Anyone watching can pause, fast forward, or rewind and the other participant will be synced.

iOS 15 gained artificial intelligence features that resemble that of Google Lens, a competitor’s app.

When accessing the photos on the camera roll, you can tap and hold on an object to get information such as the breed of a dog or the location of an establishment. This feature will also allow you to copy handwritten text from the photo.

Tool on iOS 15 will allow you to copy text from photo. — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

this way will only be available on newer iPhone models, starting with the XR model, released in 2018.

The Safari browser will release a new look;

The Notes app will allow you to create hashtags for categories and tag other users;

The Photos app has a new interface and integration with Apple Music to automatically create videos with collages;

The email application will gain privacy protection to hide your IP address and location, as well as blocking services that notify you if the user has opened a message;

The Apple Maps app will have a redesigned interface with a new night mode;

App Privacy Report, which will show how each app accessed information, data and sensors such as camera and microphone;

Siri, the system’s voice assistant, will process all the information locally, which Apple says will make it more agile;

iCloud has gained an “inheritance” feature, in which it will be possible to define a contact who may request access to your data.

