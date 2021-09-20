Is it possible to ‘resurrect’ mammoths to fight climate change? | Nature

Woolly mammoths can return to life on Earth, if they depend on a group of scientists and entrepreneurs who have already received US$ 15 million (about R$ 78 million) from sponsors for this.

The amount allocated to the company Colossal will help in the development of genetic engineering technologies that will be able to create a hybrid of the mammoth with the Asian elephant, getting as close as possible to the mammoths that once inhabited the planet. Having achieved this goal, the next step would be to populate parts of Siberia with these animals, seeking environmental rebalancing.

“This will make all the difference in the world,” celebrated biologist George Church, from the Harvard University Medical School, in the United States, in an interview with the American newspaper The New York Times.

For the past eight years, Church has spent much of his time managing the project with other enthusiasts of the idea. The starting point of the work would be the genetic material from the frozen remains of mammoths that died many millennia ago.

2 of 5 Asian elephants are close relatives of the extinct Woolly Mammoth — Photo: Getty Images Asian elephants are closely related to the extinct woolly mammoth — Photo: Getty Images

But there are also those who oppose the idea, citing ethical problems in rescuing giant animals from extinction. There is also the unpredictability of knowing how these mammoths would behave on Earth today. “There are tons of problems that everyone will run into along the way,” said Beth Shapiro, a paleogeneticist at the University of California, also told The New York Times.

The idea of ​​bringing woolly mammoths back was first expressed by Church in 2013. At the time, researchers were studying DNA fragments found in fossils in an attempt to reassemble genomes of extinct species.

Church, who studies new ways to read and edit DNA, wondered: is it possible to bring an extinct species back to life by adapting the genome of a relative that exists today?

Mammoths seem like the best candidates to you because they are close ancestors to today’s Asian elephants: they share a common ancestor that lived about 6 million years ago. Furthermore, mammoth DNA can be easily found in Siberia.

The biologist says mammoths can also help restore the ecological balance: global warming has caused temperatures to rise in the tundra of Siberia and North America, leading to accelerated release and large volumes of carbon dioxide.

3 out of 5 Mammoth Fossils in the Laboratory; there are many well-preserved remains of these animals in Siberia — Photo: PA Media Mammoth fossils in the laboratory; there are many well-preserved remains of these animals in Siberia — Photo: PA Media

In today’s tundra, most of it is moss, but in the time of the mammoths, there was pasture. Biologists believe the mammoth served as a guardian of this ecosystem, maintaining pasture by clearing moss, breaking trees and leaving abundant excrement that fertilized the soil. With the return of these animals, all of this could be recovered and carbon dioxide emissions contained.

The scientist’s initial ideas attracted the attention of journalists, but not investors: he had managed to raise only US$ 100,000 (R$ 520,000) for his research. “Honestly, I was intending to work at a slow pace,” Church said.

However, in 2019, he met Ben Lamm, founder of the Texas AI Hypergiant company, who, upon reading news about the project, became interested in helping with this rescue of the giant animal. “After spending a day in the lab and a lot of time with George, we were very excited,” said Lamm, who then started to set up the company Colossal.

Two ‘resurrection’ technologies

4 out of 5 For scientists, mammoths had a role in maintaining pastures and fertilizing the soil — Photo: Getty Images For scientists, mammoths had a role in maintaining pastures and fertilizing the soil — Photo: Getty Images

Extinct animals can be brought back to life in two ways: cloning and genetic engineering. The first method is well known for the example of Dolly the sheep, cloned in 1997. In this process, DNA from one animal is injected into the fertilized egg of another donor animal, and then the egg is implanted into a surrogate mother.

This method has already been tried with the bucardo, or Pyrenean ibex, officially declared extinct in 2000. Three years after its disappearance from the face of the Earth, from the animal’s frozen skin, its DNA was extracted and cloned. A surrogate mother goat gave birth to an ibex—the first time an extinct species has been resurrected.

Unfortunately, it was also the first case of double extinction, as the chick only lived for seven minutes.

There are many well-preserved remains of mammoths in Siberian permafrost, but their DNA is often damaged due to the long freezing time. Scientists have already deciphered the mammoth’s genome, but have not been able to obtain the complete gene chain as it was when the animal existed.

This is where the second resurrection method can come in handy, the so-called CRISPR gene-editing technology. In it, specific genes that allowed mammoths to survive at high latitudes are inserted into the genome of their closest living relative, the Asian elephant.

Then, the modified genome is implanted into a fertilized elephant egg, which is implanted into an elephant surrogate mother. From there, a hybrid of elephant and mammoth is expected to be born.

There are, of course, great difficulties, such as the fact that scientists do not know precisely which genes are needed to survive in the Arctic. They know that the animal must be covered in fur, have an oval skull and a thick layer of subcutaneous fat—but everything else is still a question.

5 out of 5 Mammoth Bone; the company Colossal wants to use these extinct animal giants as a starting point for its projects — Photo: Getty Images Mammoth bone; the company Colossal wants to use these extinct animal giants as a starting point for its projects — Photo: Getty Images

Today, nearly 1 million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction. According to Lamm, if the Colossal project is successful, it will open the way for the “genetic salvation” of various beings.

This term refers to the process of increasing the genetic diversity of an endangered species through cloning or genetic engineering. Lamm says the mammoth project is a kind of “trial balloon”.

Even if this giant is not brought back to Earth, along the way technologies will be developed that can prevent species from becoming extinct and be licensed or sold — after all, the company is commercial and not charitable.