Is losing fat and gaining muscle at the same time possible? Understand

Losing fat and gaining muscle mass, at the same time, is perhaps the dream of consumption by most practitioners of physical activities, especially bodybuilding enthusiasts. However, as soon as they enter the academy, people already realize that this task is not the simplest. In the beginning, some untrained students might even get this feat for a while. But, after a certain period of adaptation to new stimuli, it is normal that the body does not respond in the same way and the results start to stagnate.

And now, how to get back to evolving? What is generally recommended by training and nutrition professionals is choosing a goal and focusing on it. And the first step is usually to lose fat, since for this one of the main strategies is to bet on the caloric deficit. That is, expending more calories than you eat.

After regulating the weight, the hypertrophy strategy begins, to gain muscle mass. At this stage the idea is precisely opposite to the first. It consumes more calories than it expends, so that this caloric surplus, associated with the training stimulus, is converted into muscle.

These are the basic procedures for losing fat and gaining muscle mass. However, there are some more complex ways to reconcile the two goals in a single strategy. The problem is that they may be unfeasible for some individuals. This is what the sports advisor, physical educator and pedagogue, Leandro Twin, points out. Who, after receiving many questions from students about the topic, decided to list some methods on his Instagram. Check out:

Methods to gain muscle mass and lose fat at the same time

1. Disposition

To be able to lose fat and gain muscle mass is necessary to work hard in the gym. No laziness, no ill will and much less the infamous “cute training”.

“Understand that to gain muscle mass you have to have a signal through training and this training has to be heavy. No matter how the carbohydrate in your diet is, you will train to failure in all exercises and in all series. Your training should not be extensive, it should be intense”, recommends Leandro Twin.

2. Balanced diet

“On a high calorie diet we can signal muscle mass gain. The problem with putting too many calories is that we stop burning body fat, because to burn body fat we need a caloric deficit which conflicts with the gain in muscle mass”, clarifies the specialist. So it is essential to seek help from a nutritionist, or a professional in the field. It is he who will assess the physiological conditions and draw the best possible strategy to achieve your goals.

3. Targeted training

Another way would be to identify the regions of the body that need more muscle development and adjust the diet according to the period of training. “The last item on the list would be to target the calorie you ingest to a certain muscle. For that you would need fewer calories in your diet to achieve hypertrophy, but you could not train the whole body. It would serve for a period of periodization to simply focus on the weak muscle even in a caloric deficit,” says the trainer.

It is worth remembering that genetic, emotional and hormonal factors can also influence the achievement of results. Gaining muscle mass and losing fat at the same time isn’t impossible, but it’s not easy either.

“In a beginner individual, the training signal is so high that even on a calorie deficit diet you gain muscle mass, but individuals who are intermediate and advanced will not gain muscle mass with a caloric deficit. try to gain muscle mass and lose fat at the same time under these conditions,” concludes Twin.

The most recommended for people who only seek well-being and health is not to be in a hurry. Consulting training and nutrition professionals will speed up the pursuit of goals, but the ideal is to be patient and take it one step at a time. That way you won’t get frustrated and still preserve your health.