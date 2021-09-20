Issuance of licenses for hunters more than triples in Bolsonaro government | Policy

The rate of issuing licenses for hunters more than tripled during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, shows a survey by G1 in partnership with Fantástico. In 2 years and 8 months of management, from January 2019 to August 2021, the Army granted 193,539 registration certificates (CRs) to hunters in Brazil. It is an increase of 243% compared to the 56,400 issued between 2016 and 2018.

Hunting is prohibited in Brazil. The only exception is the wild boar. Since 2013, the legislation authorizes the handling of the animal – that is, the slaughter to prevent it from reproducing in an uncontrolled manner, contaminating herds of pigs and destroying crops. And as long as the animal is not abused.

Today there are about 250,000 legal hunters in the country. As only wild boar management is authorized, all these people are only allowed to slaughter this animal.

Fantástico’s investigation shows that people are using wild boar management as a pretext to arm themselves and practice sport hunting, which is prohibited.

The reporting team found that CR is offered by dispatchers and hunting clubs across the country, with no need to know how to use weapons or have wild boar problems.

Psychological testing can be done online, he says. “If the person isn’t crazy, they can get through.” With the CR, which takes three months to come out, the hunter can order the weapons.

The release of hunting is one of Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign promises. Since he assumed the presidency, the federal government has published 37 decrees, ordinances and bills that facilitate access to weapons and reduce the inspection of Collectors, Shooters and Hunters (CACs). The court blocked several of these measures.

Several directly benefited the hunters, such as the decree that allows them to possess 30 weapons, 15 of which are restricted to use, such as rifles.

Each hunter can also buy up to 90,000 ammunition per year. To give you an idea, this allows you to fire 246 shots a day, every day of the year.

“Let there be wild boar so that all these shots are spent with this management”, says Ivan Marques, from the Brazilian Forum on Public Security. “It’s all the more reason for this activity to be well regulated and well supervised. Something that we now know doesn’t happen.”

Before going after the wild boar, the hunter also needs the certificate of registration of the firearms and authorizations from Ibama and the owner of the farm that would be suffering losses because of the animal.

With the traffic guide, another document issued by the Army, the hunter is free to transport weapons and ammunition to the handling areas.

“You can go from Rio Grande do Norte to here in Rio Grande do Sul. Wherever there is wild boar, you can go. There’s no problem,” says a dispatcher.

The reporting team found that many hunters who live in cities go into the countryside just to shoot. Beginners can spend up to R$100,000 on a kit, which includes documentation, travel, dogs, themed clothes, weapons and ammunition.

“A problem that should be concentrated in the field, in certain specific regions, and which ends up generating a safe-conduct, a real possibility of releasing weapons for those who register as a hunter”, says Marques, from the FBSP.

Expansion of wild boar and sport hunting

There are no statistics on the exact number of wild boars in Brazil or the damage they cause. But experts are unanimous in saying that the species must be controlled.

Hunting should be one of the main methods of control, but the increase in the number of hunters is not being reflected in a reduction in wild boar in the country. On the contrary. The animal is just spreading.

In 2016, there were wild boars in 563 Brazilian municipalities, according to a survey by Ibama. By 2019, the number had nearly tripled. The animals appeared in 1,536 municipalities.

Instead of controlling the animal’s expansion, some hunters are even illegally spreading the wild boar across the country.

The wild boar expansion rate in Brazil is much higher than that registered in neighboring countries. It is 11 times larger than that of Uruguay, for example, where the species was introduced into the country.

Many licenses, few kills

Between January and August of this year alone, 75,289 hunter CRs have been issued. Even before the end of the year, it’s already a record. More than any of the last five full years.

Data obtained through the Access to Information Law show that licenses are granted even in areas where the slaughter record is very low.

Hunting License Record Number of Hunting Registration Certificates issued in 2021 is higher than in the previous 5 years Source: Army

In the area of ​​the 7th Military Region, for example, which encompasses the states of Alagoas, Pernambuco, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte, the Army granted 1,981 hunter CRs in 2020. According to IBAMA reports, only 10 wild boar were slaughtered in that region in the year. past.

The same happens in the 12th RM (Amazonas, Acre, Roraima and Rondônia). 1,864 CRs were issued and 6 wild boars were slaughtered.

In the 2nd RM, in São Paulo, one of the places most affected by the pest, 10,411 CRs were issued and 17,244 wild boars were slaughtered.

Wild boar hunting has become a cultural phenomenon, with organized groups, clubs and social media influencers. One of the most influential figures in this area is Mardqueu Silvio França Filho, PSD councilor and president of the Monte Azul Paulista City Council, in the interior of São Paulo. He is better known as the Hunter Samurai.

“The wild boar came to ensure the right to use weapons for us. We have to use the subterfuge of using the word manager,” he said last month during a lecture at an arms event in Santa Catarina.

At the demonstrations on September 7th, Samurai climbed into a sound truck and made a speech on Avenida Paulista.

“Let’s get rid of all those bastards who want to turn this Brazil into a dictatorship. No ‘mardito’ will be against the people.”

Upon being interviewed, he changed his tone. “We don’t need any subterfuge. We already have the CR, we already have our weapons, regardless of whether the wild boar exists or not. We are making a valuable contribution to the state and the population.”

Samurai claims to be a friend of federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, who has already participated in the hunt and is one of the greatest supporters of the government’s arms policy.

Eduardo is an ally of the lawyer Marcos Pollon, the president of the National Association Movimento Pró Armas (Proarmas). In a lecture earlier this month, Pollon said:

“The right to self-defense, my friends, is a natural right. You react to the instrumentalization of the country. You react to the Court that is trying to destroy the country. We have to react. We have no time or space to be afraid.”

At the end of August, Eduardo Bolsonaro and Marcos Pollon were received in audience by Silvinei Vasques, director general of the Federal Highway Police (PRF). The two asked for changes in the supervision of CACs.

Two days after the meeting, the PRF issued a technical note with new guidelines for approaching CACs that are on the roads.

Fantástico spoke with several federal highway officers who said that this technical note makes a more rigorous inspection of the CACs unfeasible. According to these officers, it is practically an order to let them continue their journey.

The note also allows hunters to travel to the handling site with a loaded handgun – ready to shoot – regardless of the time and itinerary.

Jurists say this goes against a decision by STF minister Rosa Weber, who in April suspended several sections of federal government decrees that made it easier to buy weapons, including allowing hunters to carry a loaded gun.

Fantástico sought out Eduardo Bolsonaro, Marcos Pollon, Ibama, the Army and the direction of the Federal Highway Police, but they did not respond.

Threat to public safety

“We have a very serious problem being created, in terms of public safety”, says Melina Risso, from the Igarapé Institute.

“The more guns in circulation, the greater the violence. Unchecked increase is actually a recipe for disaster.”

Altogether, there are now more than 670,000 registered weapons in the hands of CACs.

According to Melina, this type of facilitation could end up generating armed groups, paramilitaries, in Brazil.

“You open up the prospect of this happening. We are in fact very concerned about the quantity of weapons and effectively who these groups are that are arming themselves.”

Currently, there are 77,821 weapons registered by hunters in the country, 80% of which are shotguns, carbines or rifles.