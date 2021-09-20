Itabira confirms 488 people in home isolation by Covid-19

This Sunday (19), the Itabira City Hall, through its epidemiological bulletin, reported only three new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Now, Itabira counts 222,137 patients confirmed with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, it has 21,121 recovered from the disease.

In all, 488 people continue to be in isolation at home. These patients are following home treatment protocols as they have mild disease symptoms or are asymptomatic. Also, some of them may still be waiting for test results.

The hospital units in Itabira have six patients hospitalized with the disease, of these, three are hospitalized in an infirmary; and three patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. There are no Itabira patients admitted to hospitals in other cities.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds is 14%. Of the patients, two are Itabiranos and one is from Barão de Cocais. In the Covid-19 ward, occupancy is at 6%. This number reflects the hospitalization of seven patients from Itabira and five people from other municipalities.

Vaccination

Continuing the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19, the Health Department applies next week the second dose of the immunizing agent CoronaVac. On Monday (20) people who took the first dose on August 23 received the booster. Tuesday (21) will be dedicated to those who received the first dose on August 24th.

On both days people who are 18 years of age or older and who have not yet taken the first dose can get vaccinated. This stage of immunization will take place exclusively at the drive-thru of the town hall.

To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to present an original identification document with photo, CPF number and vaccination card, in addition to proof of address. Out-of-town industrial workers are also required to present a declaration of employment.

Second dose guarantees immunity

It is important to remember that only with the immunization with the second dose people are protected against Covid-19, because, according to the Ministry of Health, without completing the vaccination, the organism was not sensitized enough to produce all the necessary antibodies to fight the virus. Complete immunization of the entire population is necessary to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SMS advises that people who are overdue with the booster of the vaccine and cannot get vaccinated in the drive-thru can seek the units of the Family Health Program (PSF) closest to their residence to schedule the immunization.