Italy wins the European, with Michieletto shine – Web Vôlei

Europe has a new owner in men’s volleyball. This Sunday, Italy won the seventh European Championship title. In the final, in Katowice, Poland, I triumph in the comeback decision over Slovenia by 3 sets to 2, partial 22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20 and 15-11.

Deserved award for a new generation that replaces Azzurra as the protagonist, right in the first competition after Juantorena’s retirement, Zaytsev’s departure due to injury, not to mention the absence of Vettori, Colacci, Lanza, among other well-known names from recent cycles.

Merit for Ferdinando De Giorgi, who took over the technical command after the Olympic Games and already delivers an immediate result.

Compared to the team that surprised Poland in Saturday’s semi-final, Slovenia have had a change in the starting lineup. Ropret took Vincic’s place in the survey. In the first set, the Slovenes benefited greatly from the Italian mistakes. Ten points were given for free, a synonym for the young Azzurra’s nervousness. In the fundamentals, the highlight of Slovenia was the serve, responsible for four points, including the partial closing, with the reserve Sket.

Italy started the second set better and opened up a four-point advantage, with the trio Pinali/Lavia/Michieletto with better results in attack. But Slovenia reacted quickly, increasing pressure on opponents, turning in 11-10. The young Italian team, however, showed maturity to retake the reins of the confrontation and dominate the actions, benefiting from the low offensive efficiency of Cebulj and Stern.

Slovenia’s best was seen in much of the third set. Efficient service, perfection to roll the balls through the net and patience to work two or three times the attack from the ends. Central Pajenk deserves the highlight, with almost perfect use in the middle (78%). Italy sketched a reaction down the stretch, but insufficient for the comeback after two aces by Toncek Stern.

In the fourth round, Ferdinando De Giorgi replaced Pinali for Romano, after starting behind on the scoreboard. The left-handed opponent got well in the turn of the ball and helped to unburden the fundamentals (score seven). Lavia, with great passages for the serve and protagonism in the attack, stole the scene to make the Azzurra opened five points. Italy knew how to manage when the Slovenes pulled over to force the definition of the title in the tie-break.

On the decisive set, an ace from Stern to open the work. Slovenia could have opened 4-0, but lost a counterattack. Romanò went to serve and tied. Stop here, stop there until Michieletto assumes title owner status for good. Three aces and two attacks to put himself as the star of this new generation, very well led by Gianelli.

Italy: Gianelli (3), Pinali (12), Michieletto (17), Lavia (21), Galassi (6), Anzani (9) and Balaso (libero). Entered: Piccinelli, Romanò (11), Ricci (2). Coach: Ferdinando De Giorgi

Slovenia: Ropret (3), Toncek Stern (14), Cebulj (14), Urnaut (10), Pajenk (16), Kozamernik (8) and Kovacic (Libero). Entered: Stalekar, Rok Mozic, Sket (1), Vincic, Klobucar. Technician: Alberto Giuliani