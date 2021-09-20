It’s a pain that doesn’t end, says an employee who accuses Caboclo of harassment

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) employee who accuses the ousted president Rogério Caboclo of sexual harassment said today that no woman should go through the same episode. In an interview with Fantástico, she says: “It’s a pain that doesn’t end”.

I got tense, came home crying. The next day I would wake up and think: ‘It won’t be so bad, I need this job’. And I arrived at work and it was worse.”

CBF employee reports harassment committed by president Rogério Caboclo

She recalls one of the episodes: “He started making comments about a CBF director. ‘You’re going to tell so-and-so, you’re his dog.’ When I started talking, he barked at me, went to the kitchen and came back with a bag of dog biscuits and offered it to me”.

The next day, when confronting him about the offenses, Caboclo said he would no longer comment on the employee’s personal life: “But he also said that I could no longer be anyone’s friend, smile at anyone and that I would have to change the shape to dress me up. He wanted to have more power over me, not just as a boss, but as a man. I was very scared of him.”

She also reports that she was threatened by Caboclo and that the president had sent a car to watch her at her door.

My depression reached a level where I thought: ‘I’m going to die’. That was killing me.”

After five months away from CBF, the employee returned to work in early September. “Report your stalkers, it’s the only way to break the cycle and protect future victims.” She said she felt “huge joy” at getting back to work. “CBF has been my home for over 9 years.”

In June, Fantástico released excerpts from a conversation between Rogério Caboclo and the employee. That same day, hours earlier, the Football Ethics Commission ordered Caboclo’s removal from office.

In the audios, recorded by the victim, Caboclo asks if the employee “masturbates” and if she “is divided” between two employees.