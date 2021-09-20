‘It’s a pain that never leaves me,’ says employee who denounced president removed from CBF for harassment | Fantastic

Exclusive: the The employee who made the first reports of sexual abuse against Rogério Caboclo, president of the CBF, spoke to Fantástico about the routine of harassment and intimidation. Traumatized, she spent five months in depression. And only now has he been able to return to work at the confederation, as he told in an interview with reporter Gabriela Moreira.

“No woman should go through this at any time in her life. It’s a pain that doesn’t end. It’s a pain that no time leaves me. I got tense, came home crying. The next day I would wake up and think, ‘It won’t be so bad, I need this job.’ And I arrived at work and it was worse”.

“My depression reached a level where I thought: ‘I’m going to die.’ That feeling of not being able to breathe, of not being able to live my life”.

Is it over there he says that he asked the boss several times to stop the abusive behavior. On one occasion, they even argued.

After her complaint, two other employees stated that they were also victims of Rogério Caboclo. He denies the harassment, and the case is being investigated by the CBF Ethics Committee.

Caboclo has been removed from the presidency of the confederation since June, when the secretary accused him of sexual and moral harassment. The audios she recorded to prove the charges were revealed by Fantastic.

The employee returned to work in early September, after five months of leave.

“The best moment for me was when an employee arrived and hugged me. And she said that her life changed after my denunciation. She no longer lowers her head to anyone.”

In note, Caboclo claims that he never committed any type of harassment, which was proven before the Ethics Committee, with no pendency before the criminal justice. He says he publicly apologized to the employee for using inelegant words. Watch the full story in the video.