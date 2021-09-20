“It’s not always about muscle,” director says of Thor’s appearance in God of War: Ragnarok

A few weeks ago, the Santa Monica Studios released images of the new characters from God of War: Ragnarok, and Thor’s look caused debate among fans for lack of muscle.

Now, in an interview with Game Informer, the director Eric Williams defended the appearance of the Norse god, explaining that the developers tried to be more faithful to Norse mythology, while Marvel’s interpretation is different.

“We just want him to be a big man, you know? There’s the Marvel interpretation that it’s one thing. And it’s interesting. But we tried to go a little deeper into the mythology itself. [Ter uma estatura maior] offers an immediate presence. It’s not always about muscle. He is like a wall that is a human being. So, actually, it’s a wall that’s a god and that’s why it’s so important.”

In the same interview, Cory Barlog, director of God of War of 2018, further completed Williams’ speech: “I think there’s something fantastic about it that not everything needs to follow the concept of huge muscles to be powerful and intimidating.”

Finally, Williams commented on the Norse god’s personality in the game, and it seems fans can look forward to a Thor who solves all their problems with violence.

“I wanted him to be like a man who is still a child, because if someone has as much power and is able to do things like him, they just won’t grow up. It is not necessary. He just does what he wants.”

God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled for release sometime in 2022.