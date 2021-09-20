Japanese Says Sleeping Only 30 Minutes a Day for 12 Years: ‘Healthy’ | Unusual World

reproduction Daisuke Hori. Japanese people only sleep about 30 minutes a day

Daisuke Hori says he has a secret to staying healthy: little sleep. But little! The 36-year-old Japanese man guarantees that in the last 12 years he has only slept 30 minutes a day. Before, he took daily 8-hour periods of sleep. But he felt that spending 6 hours awake was not enough. With the change, Daisuke says he feels more productive and has no side effects. He is president of the Japan Short Sleep Association, through which he promotes techniques for not squinting and not missing rest.

To prove his “unbelievable” achievement, Daisuke allowed a TV crew to spend three days at his home to document his unique lifestyle, reports the website “Oddity Central”.

The Japanese boy had only 30 minutes of sleep, as he said. One night, he slept even less. On the first day of shooting, Hori woke up at 8 am and filled the day with gymnastics, reading, writing and socializing.

He didn’t sleep until 2 am, when he only had 26 minutes of sleep before waking up quickly without an alarm clock. When he got up, he went straight out to surf late at night with other friends who had little sleep.

Some viewers were suspicious of how the 36-year-old man dealt with not getting sleepy after eating due to drowsiness caused by spikes in insulin. Daisuke told viewers that he did indeed get sleepy, but remained awake drinking caffeinated beverages until everything returned to normal.

Experts say people need to sleep between 6 and 9 hours a day. Otherwise, emotional balance, weight, memory and energy are affected.