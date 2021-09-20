JEC’s opponent defined in the Round of 16 of Series D

After eliminating Bangu (RJ) last Saturday, 18, Joinville will face Uberlândia-MG in the round of 16 of Serie D 2021.

The clash was defined after the team from Minas Gerais beat Nova Mutum (MT), 2-0, this Sunday afternoon, 19, at the Municipal Stadium Valdir Doilho Wons, in Mato Grosso. The team’s goals were scored by Daniel Ribeiro and Felipe.

In the first phase, Uberlândia had 23 points and finished in third place in Group 6. As JEC has 30 points, three more than the opponent if all phases are added, they will be able to play the second match at Arena Joinville.

The dates for the matches will still be defined by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), however, they should be held on the weekend of September 25th and 26th, in Minas Gerais; and the return, on the 2nd or 3rd of October, in Joinville.

Classification heroic

Last Saturday, with drama, JEC beat Bangu on penalties and guaranteed themselves in the round of 16 of Serie D 2021. The tricolor took the lead in the Arena with Thiago Juan, but Fernando, against, closed the score 1 to 1.

In penalties, 4 to 3 for Joinville after 14 charges. Goalkeeper Rafael Pascoal saved three free kicks.

Joinville performs again this Monday, 20th, at the Wilson Florêncio training center, where it trains in the afternoon.

To gain access to Serie C 2022, Coelho needs to reach the semifinals of the competition, that is, in addition to beating Uberlândia, he will need to eliminate another opponent until he reaches the final goal, being among the top four in the tournament.