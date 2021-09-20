Jobson scores two goals in his debut and guarantees Capixaba victory over Aster, in the Espírito Santo Cup 2021 | holy spirit cup

Throughout his controversial career, veteran Jobson was also remembered for his good football. And, even far from ideal physical shape and playing on the punished pitch of Gil Bernardes, the 33-year-old forward was decisive in his debut for his 16th club.

This Sunday afternoon, “Jobgol” scored two goals and made an assist in Capixaba’s rout over Aster, by 4-1, for the second round of the Espírito Santo 2021 Cup. area, got rid of the marking and touched the goalkeeper’s exit. In the second, the player took advantage of a hit and rebound in the area and pushed to the back of the net.

After scoring two goals, Jobson gave the pass to midfielder Marcus Vinícius Bastos to score Capixaba’s third goal and Kennedy closed the account. Cassio cashed for the Capital team.

2 of 3 Jobson in the first goal pitch — Photo: Wagner Chaló Jobson in the first goal pitch — Photo: Wagner Chaló

3 of 3 Jobson, Capixaba striker — Photo: Wagner Chaló Jobson, striker for Capixaba — Photo: Wagner Chaló

Defeated on the debut, Capixaba added the first three points in the competition and now climbed to third place in Group B. Aster, who had tied in the first round, continues with one point, but drops to fifth place in the group.