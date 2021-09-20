Jornal de Pomerode – Gustavo Bardim, from Guaramirim, is in the final of The Voice Kids

The singer from Guaramir, Gustavo Bardim, only 11 years old, continues to do well on the program The Voice Brasil Kids, on TV Globo. That’s because, this Sunday afternoon, September 19, the singer from Santa Catarina made it to the final of the Sunday attraction.

The participant performed the song “Thinking out Loud”, by Ed Sheeran, and showed all his emotion with the song. Coach Micehl Teló stressed that the choice was deliberate, as many think he is similar to the British singer.

Bardim secured his place in the final thanks to public voting, in which he got 50.85%. Coach Michel Teló chose Maria Victoria to go to the final. “I want to thank God and my family for everything! I’m really, really happy,” said the boy.

To see Gustavo Bardim’s performance, CLICK HERE.