Juliette and Chico César ARRASAM in a beautiful and emotional duet of “Deus Proteja” on TV; come watch!

What moment! On the Altas Horas program this Saturday (18), Juliette met the singer Chico César, author of the hymn “Deus me proteja”, which was sung by Paraíba several times at BBB21. Together, the countrymen made an emotional duet of the song, which became almost a prayer for Juliette in confinement.

Still in reality and unaware of the fame abroad, Juliette made the song go to the top of digital platforms, with an increase of more than 2,000% of the streams, and go viral across the country. “Chico’s music fills me in a way I can’t explain, it brings meaning to my prayers, my idea about life. So thank you very much, you are very important, what an honor, everyone knows how much I am passionate about your art. Thank you!”, said the singer.

Let those who never caught themselves singing the chorus cast the first stone: “God protect me from memm, and from the badness of good people, from the goodness of the bad person”… Watch:

juliette singing god protect me with chico cesar part 2 pic.twitter.com/mnq6wVJ0wp — letícia (@diferencamara) September 19, 2021

On the program, Juliette talked about her participation in the most watched house in Brazil and the entire process of creating her recently released EP, which has already arrived breaking records at Spotify Brazil and had artistic direction by none other than Anitta. In addition, the singer presented live, for the first time, the single “Diferença Mara”. Destroyed! Watch:

mara difference live in the wee hours pic.twitter.com/yoaMCRvsTM — collection m. (@aievskvideos) September 19, 2021

Since leaving Big Brother, much has been said about the possibility of Juliette also pursuing a career as an actress. According to UOL, in the chat, she made it clear that this is out of the question. “I’m out, I don’t want this one, the challenges I’m facing are enough, that’s a lot too. Leave everything in its place”, he said.

The singer saw her life turn upside down after leaving the reality show as the great champion. Asked what she felt when she found out what was going on out here, Juliette was honest when she said that her first feelings were “panic” and “fear”. “I was hopeful that I would leave dear because I was aware of my attitudes, of who I was. But I had no idea it would be this big. I got really scared and I really started to be afraid of that. I said: ‘Is this person that you are loving so much me? Did they see everything?’ It took me a while to understand why. In the first few days I got panicky”, he vented.

Continues after Advertising

She revealed that, in order to learn to be grateful and absorb the good things, she even went to see Father Fábio de Melo, who was also one of the guests on the program. “I arrived in a panic, I told him: ‘I’m really scared, please, what do I do?’ It took me a while to reconnect and lose my fear, and understand that this was a blessing, I didn’t need to be scared about it. Then I got used to it, now I’m more or less”, said.

The presenter Serginho Groisman even asked how she does to “manage” these changes overnight. “Every day I learn something new, take a lesson from situations and learn a little at a time. Nobody is born knowing and I was born in this world now, I’m learning from scratch. But, a lot of gratitude and asking God for strength every day, trying to do my best always”, answered.