Juma from ‘Pantanal’: Alanis Guillen reveals reaction to the news, details preparation and tells message from Cristiana Oliveira | soap operas

Alanis has already debuted on TV as the protagonist of Malhação – Toda Forma de Amar, in 2019. And the first role was enough for the eyes of the public and the soap opera’s team to turn to her.

According to the artist, as soon as the report of the Fantastic announced the production of wetland in September of last year, her cell phone did not stop ringing, with messages and markings on social networks from known and unknown people, hoping that she would give life to this iconic character.

1 of 7 Alanis Guillen — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Alanis Guillen — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Alanis Guillen is announced as Juma Marruá in ‘Pantanal’; see internet reaction!

A year later, she was introduced as the chosen actress for the role.

“When they said there would be this new version of ‘Pantanal’ – a soap opera I had never watched – a crowd on the internet started marking me in publications and many people started commenting. Friends, family, saying, ‘That character has to be you’.”

“I wanted to know who the character was, what the story was, I was very curious. After understanding what it was about, I wanted to audition for this production”, says the São Paulo native, from Santo André.

2 of 7 Alanis Guillen — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Alanis Guillen — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Rogerio Gomes, Papinha, the plot’s artistic director, explained the decision to bet on Alanis: “Our casting producer, Rosane Quintaes, brought her name, which was our first choice. We asked her and several actresses to send us selftapes, video material that became common in the last year due to the difficulty of in-person tests during the pandemic.”

“After we received everything, we invited Alanis to a face-to-face test, following all the security protocol of that moment. She did it and was brilliant”, declares the director.

For Bruno Luperi, author of the new version of wetland, the one chosen to play Juma needed to have an indispensable feature: the gaze of the jaguar.

“I looked at her and thought: this is exactly what we need. Cheek, nose, mouth, look and talent. She had everything”, highlights Bruno.

“Juma is there in the extreme, a ‘rudimentary me’. In contrast to Jove’s ‘urban self’. Juma will discover in the first contact with Jove what love is. And she will be enchanted by a man who is feminine at her core. And because of that, he’s the only person she lets get close to. It is an encounter that comes to bring learning and transform, with care, attention and respect.”

With the word, the new Juma! 👇🐆🐆🐆

3 of 7 Alanis Guillen — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Alanis Guillen — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram



“This opportunity arose to take the test, in selftape – that until then we were all learning to deal with this new way of working. I live in an apartment and, as the test instruction was to do it outdoors, I asked a couple of friends for help. who lives in a house with a backyard, and luckily they still work with video. I dedicate myself to all the selftapes, but this one was really special, with my friend directing me, with a professional camera and even sound equipment. Detail: I couldn’t speak for no one what it was about, it was secret.”

“I told my friends, and even my parents, that it was another test of any production. I did it, I sent it and then I got a response from the production, who liked it a lot, but wanted to make another option with the participation of Bella Secchin , TV Globo coach, with whom I had already worked on ‘Malhação. We spent two weeks talking online, studying. We recorded the test and I sent it.”

4 of 7 Alanis Guillen — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Alanis Guillen — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“After this ‘second test’, I was in expectation, and very involved with the character, the relationship with nature, with the story itself. For me, it was much more than a job or just another character. new in the study, and I was experimenting with the test text. I recorded another version of Juma and contacted the casting producer again, and I sent this other ‘version.’ In February, they asked me to audition in person with the director, something for which I had been thrilled that it happened. I arrived there, I met Papinha and it was amazing, he welcomed me.”

“While I was waiting for the return of this test, some press vehicle published that I was confirmed, but I myself had not yet had this answer. Friends and family asking me not to say anything and congratulating me. It was crazy, because I didn’t know the I didn’t even know if I could celebrate or not. Until the confirmation came. Then I overflowed.”

5 of 7 Alanis Guillen — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Alanis Guillen — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram



“My first job on TV was in ‘Malhação’, but I’ve been working since I was 3. I did commercials, advertising… Theater came into my life when I was about 17, at the end of high school. Today, I’m 23. Pantanal is my second job on TV. I went to study theater to lose my shyness. When I got there, I discovered a whole universe that I didn’t know I wanted so much.”

‘Wetland’ References

“It was people telling me about the soap opera. Everyone has a very vivid memory about this work. It really changed many people’s lives. And whenever they talk about the soap opera, they talk with a passion, like something that still pulsates today , almost like a cut in time.”

Cristiana Oliveira’s blessing, the first Juma!



“When this buzz started, she texted me through a social network saying she was rooting for me a lot. But I still couldn’t say anything, so I just thanked her a lot. After that, we had a virtual meeting in an internal action of ‘Pantanal’ and it was great to hear her talk, feel herself expressing herself, telling her experience. Now I’m here thinking about proposing a call to her so we can exchange some ideas.”

“It’s been a process. I’m having a very pleasant time to access and digest each step. Going into this story, understanding the voice, the body, the impulses… I started with an archetypal study, tabletop, and then I did some experiments to my body registers information that I, Alanis, didn’t have, I changed some habits, started to practice Kung Fu, took riding lessons, prosody, among other things. Every day is precious in this whole process. Mainly, some difficulties.”

“I had never ridden a horse. So, from the beginning, the learning process was learning to ride, the relationship with this animal that I wasn’t very familiar with, understanding my body there, like riding with a gun in your hand, holding it with just one arm.”

6 of 7 Alanis Guillen in ‘Malhação’ — Photo: Globo Alanis Guillen in ‘Malhação’ — Photo: Globo

“I’m trying to sunbathe without a bikini, so that I don’t get branded, as Juma wears some clothes where the body looks good. It’s not sunny here, I live in an apartment, so I’m using a self-tanning product. But I’m sure there is. in the Pantanal the sun will help. And besides that, I’m letting my hair grow and I’m working out twice as much.”

Expectation to start recordings



“There are many, anxiety takes me to each place… I expect to reach the Pantanal for the first time; there is also this place that the soap opera occupies in everyone’s imagination. I feel and know that it is a gigantic mission to tell this one history, at that moment, of this place, in this Brazil today, for the people of Brazil today.”

“Somewhere, things are falling into place and I know I’ll handle it. I’m preparing a lot in the personal and professional spheres. There are a lot of changes. And that’s good! Apart from the immense happiness and gratitude for working with people I admire so much. and looking forward to everything I’ll learn on this journey.”

7 out of 7 Juma can arrive! — Photo: Globe Juma may arrive! — Photo: Globe

The new version of wetland is written by Bruno Luperi. The artistic direction is from Rogerio Gomes, direction of Walter Carvalho, Noa Bressane, Beta Richard and David Alves. The production is from Luciana Monteiro, the gender direction is José Luiz Villamarim and the telenovela is scheduled to premiere in 2022.