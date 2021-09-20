Junior Lima shows the birthday of the dreams he made for his son

Musician Junior Lima and digital influencer Monica Benini delighted when they showed their son’s birthday

The musician Junior Lima and digital influencer Monica Benini celebrated the fourth birthday of their son Otto. The little one will still reach this age on October 1st, but as Monica is in the final stages of the pregnancy of the couple’s second daughter, the girl Lara, the family decided to anticipate the celebration. After all, little Lara can be born on her brother’s birthday!

Junior Lima and Monica Benini threw an outdoor birthday party for their son. And the party had the themes: rocket, volcano, jabuticaba, Canine Patrol, PJ Masks, Darth Vader and carts. The various themes were requested by little Otto.

When showing her son’s birthday party, Monica said: “A sunny afternoon to celebrate 4 years of our boy who is light… 4 years! Impossible not to relive these 4 years in memory and end up thrilled with the amount of love that Otto brought to our lives! Special thanks to the artists who made all this miscellany of party themes possible, @jabuticabaemfesta em festa for the impeccable art with paper and for all the assistance in the assembly and @ricardomouraillustracoes for the most beautiful illustrations. I’m a real fan of the work of these two… sensitive, simple and full of love and creativity”.

the wife of Junior Lima continued and reported: “I told Otto that I asked Otto what theme he would like to have at his party and he replied: ‘oh, I want rocket, volcano, jabuticaba, Dog Patrol, PJ Masks, Darth Vader, carts and I think it is that!’. (Librians will understand, lol!)… the party was just for the family, but it was worth seeing the smile on his face, who kept repeating ‘my party is really cool, my party is really cool!’. Cool is sharing life with you, son! (His birthday is the 1st of 10, but the pregnant mother thought it more prudent to anticipate)”.

Many famous people were just praise for little Otto’s party. “Monica! I’m delighted! What kindness, what meaning! Congratulations Otto! Many family blessings”, said the digital influencer Juliana Goes. And model Caroline Trentini said: “How much sweetness, love and good taste! Ahhh this family”.

