“Just coming to take money doesn’t do any good”, says the leader of Londrina

20 year old sock “didn’t show up to train for two days” , informs the leader of Londrina and will be returned to Peixe

the phase of saints it’s not going well. Last Saturday (18), Peixe was tied by 0-0 with Ceará and completed nine games without winning. To make matters worse, Marinho had the chance to open the scoreboard in the first half, but slipped when it came to taking the penalty. The shirt 11 is not going through a good moment and suffers from criticism from the fans and the specialized press.

The series of bad results makes Santos stay in 13th place with 24 points, just three above Z-4. This Sunday (19), new bad news for Alvinegro Praiano: midfielder Lucas Lourenço was involved in an act of indiscipline at Londrina and was returned by the club from Paraná, informed the sectorist Lucas Musetti, gives Sports Gazette.

“Lucas Lourenço doesn’t want to play for Londrina anymore. Last week he missed two days. We’ve already talked to Santos and we’re going to terminate the contract with him. We need to play who he wants to play, who arrives, wears his shirt and fights for the team. Just coming here to get money and go out on the field doesn’t do any good”, said the manager of Londrina, Sérgio Malucelli, to Paiquere Radio 91.7.

Lucas played only 10 matches for Londrina, which is in the Z-4 ​​of Série B. The 20-year-old player was loaned by Peixe until December, when the competition ends, and will probably return to the Under-23 team.