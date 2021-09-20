Justice determines arrest of suspect for death of grandson of Luciano do Valle | Sport

Throw! Lucas do Valle

The court ordered the temporary arrest of one of the suspects for the death of commercial manager Lucas do Valle Oliveira, 29, grandson of sports narrator Luciano do Valle, who died in 2014. The information comes from the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo”.

Lucas was shot in the head during an attempted robbery last week. The Civil Police found the motorcycle used in the action and the identified suspect is the last owner of it.

At the time of the robbery, the victim was surprised by two men who were in the vehicle. While approaching the criminals, Lucas was shot in the head. The action took place in the Ipiranga region, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

The commercial manager was hospitalized at Hospital São Paulo, but did not resist the injuries. In a statement, the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo (SSP) informed that the motorcycle, model Honda, was also found in the South Zone of the city, during Operation Centauro.

“The occurrence was registered with the 17th DP (Ipiranga), which requested an expert report from the Criminalistics Institute (IC) for the meeting place and for the motorcycle, seized and taken to the police station. Investigations are continuing to identify and locate the perpetrators of the robbery “, wrote the SSP.