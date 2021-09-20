Justice forces the Union to give the world’s most expensive medicine to a baby with spinal muscular atrophy – 09/20/2021 – Balance and Health

The Federal Court in Pernambuco determined this Saturday (18) that the Ministry of Health provide zolgensma —known as the most expensive medicine in the world— to four-month-old baby Benjamin Brener Guimarães.

He was diagnosed with SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) type 1, considered the most serious, at the age of three months, on August 23rd.

Since then, his parents, Túlio Guimarães, 45, and Nathalie Brener Guimarães, 34, have started a campaign to raise US$ 2.125 million, the equivalent of more than R$ 11 million. With the amount, they intended to import from the USA the single dose of zolgensma, from the Novartis Biosciences SA laboratory

The remedy, in addition to its high cost, requires expenses with the patient’s hospital stay, since it can only be applied in these places.

The decision was issued, in urgent relief, by federal judge Joana Carolina Lins Pereira, holder of the 12th Court. The Union needs to comply with it within 20 days.

The Court also ordered the baby’s family to inform the amount collected in campaigns for the purchase of the medicine in five days. The federal government will have to pay for the rest.

Until Friday (17), the value exceeded R$ 3.4 million. As the Ministry of Health can appeal the decision, the family will keep the campaign on social media.

“This medication is a different therapy from the one currently available, because it corrects the main defect of the disease and does not do a palliative work”, says the baby’s father.

“May the government be sensitized and make this medicine available, because it can save a child’s life and reduce the suffering I went through and am going through with my family and other families as well. I want to cure my son and make them people know more about what AME is,” he adds.

Benjamin is not the only baby fighting for treatment. According to Fátima Braga, president of Abrame (Brazilian Association of Spinal Amyotrophy), currently, in the country, at least 30 children are campaigning on social networks with the objective of raising funds for the importation of zolgensma.

But that number could be higher. “There are still families who do not have access to social networks or a doctor who knows the disease and prescribes the medication”, he warns.

In August 2020, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved the registration of zolgensma for the treatment of type 1, in children up to 2 years old, in Brazil.

Access to drugs became easier thanks to the decision of the CMED (Chamber of Medicines Market Regulation), an inter-ministerial body responsible for setting the maximum prices for the sale of medicines in the country.

Thus, as defined by CMED in December of last year, zolgensma cannot cost more than R$ 2,878,906.14 in Brazil.

The drugmaker Novartis then filed a lawsuit asking for a price adjustment and created an impasse.

“The request for pricing made by Novartis was based on the fact that zolgensma is an unprecedented gene therapy for the indication, with the potential to respond to the unmet needs of EBF, offering patients clear clinical benefits in the treatment, lasting results and with good security profile,” says the laboratory, in a note.

“The company continues in search of an equalization between the feasibility of new technologies and a pricing that is consistent with the technical-scientific characteristics of the new therapies”, they also write.

The text also says that, as long as there is a re-discussion of the price with CMED, it is not possible to purchase the product in national territory through Novartis Brasil. The information was repeated by the laboratory’s press office, by telephone.

The report questioned Anvisa. Contrary to what Novartis claims, according to the agency, the sale of zolgensma is free, regardless of the request for reconsideration by the interested company.

“There is no deadline for the final decision, however, the company can sell at any time, it does not need to wait for the final decision. The price of R$ 2.8 million is worth”, says Anvisa.

“This is CMED’s fundamental role: to defend the Brazilian people. Pricing rules are public. She doesn’t go against the law. The negotiation takes place in the sunlight in the interest of the citizenry, of access to medicines”, defends the public health physician and professor of public health at USP Gonzalo Vecina Neto, former president of Anvisa.

Rafael Robba, a lawyer specializing in the right to health and a partner at Vilhena Silva Advogados, understands that the manufacturer may not sell zolgensma in the country while discussing the price. However, he warns, health plans must offer coverage, because the drug is already registered in the country.

“The legislation says that medicines for hospital use have mandatory coverage. The plans refuse to cover for various reasons, but mainly because of the high cost. This makes patients have to seek justice”, he explains.

“Since the pretensions are very far away — Novartis wanting to sell for more than R$ 11 million and Anvisa for R$ 2.8 million — I think that Anvisa needs a more effective action in the sense of trying to negotiate and reconcile a means for the patient to have access to medication. What is also not possible is to prolong this discussion so much”, he says.

Zolgensma can improve patient survival, reduce the need for permanent ventilation to breathe, and reach milestones in motor development.

On August 7 of last year, baby Marina Moraes de Souza Roda, who turned 3 on September 1, was the first child to receive a single dose of medication in the country. The procedure took place at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in Morumbi (South Zone).

Renato Moraes de Souza, Marina’s father, celebrates her daily progress. “After the zolgensma, she is able to make a lot of new movements, she gained strength and the respiratory issue is also stable and in progress. In addition to medication, she continues with physiotherapy and extra treatments, which is very important for the child’s evolution”, she says.

Spinal muscle atrophy is caused by a change in the gene responsible for encoding the protein needed for proper muscle development. The disease is rare and causes weakness, hypotonia, atrophy and progressive muscle paralysis affecting breathing, swallowing, speech and the ability to walk.

Type 1 affects 45% to 60% of all SMA patients and can lead to death.

The main signs and symptoms are loss of control and muscle strength and the inability or difficulty to swallow, hold the head, breathe and perform locomotion movements.

The earlier the disease is diagnosed and the sooner control medication is started, the better the prognosis.

In May of this year, Law No. 14,154 was enacted, which expands from six to 50 the number of diseases tracked by the heel prick test offered by the SUS (Unified Health System). The expansion will be staggered and established by the Ministry of Health. AME will be in the last stage.

The law will enter into force one year after publication, according to the ministry itself.

