Keep up with the relevant topics of the week By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Noreen Burke and Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com — The Fed’s meeting will be the highlight of next week, and while no change is expected, its officials are likely to show signs that they are approaching a reduction in stimulus measures. In addition to the Fed meeting, the US economic calendar will be light, with real estate market updates and some results.

Several other central banks will also hold meetings in the week ahead, including the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England. In addition to the Central Bank of Brazil on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, struggling Chinese property developer Evergrande is faced with the possibility of defaulting on its debt, raising fears of contamination that could spread to markets outside China.

Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

CHECK: Investing.com’s Complete Economic Calendar

1. Federal Reserve Meeting

The Fed will start its two-day run on Tuesday, the eve of its Wednesday afternoon announcement, and investors will be watching for any hints about the central bank’s plans to begin reducing its US stimulus program. monthly emergency of $120 billion.

The Fed’s timetable for reducing economic stimulus is important as it represents a first step towards possible interest rate increases.

Several Fed officials have already said that the gradual reduction should begin this year, a perspective even shared by the Fed Chairman, while at the same time emphasizing that an interest rate hike is still a long way off.

The Fed may maintain a cautious approach, given the economic uncertainty due to the increase in Covid-19 cases and the weak numbers of the .

2. US and Brazilian economic data

The calendar of US data for next week is focused on housing market numbers, which are expected to stabilize after a slight increase in mortgage approvals for home purchases in recent weeks.

The release of the data on and is scheduled for Tuesday, followed by the numbers for on Wednesday and the data on , expected to be announced on Friday.

Market watchers will also be watching Thursday’s report amid concerns over the impact of the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus on the economic recovery in the current quarter, especially among people hesitant to get vaccinated.

In Brazil, the week always starts with the , this time with more indicators, such as the components of and the . On Wednesday, the foreign exchange flow numbers will be known.

Friday’s busiest day will be Friday – not counting Copom’s interest rate decision Wednesday (read below). External sector data will be released, such as and , as well as , the first preview of September inflation.

3. Stock markets

Wednesday’s Fed policy announcement will be the main driver for capital markets next week.

In addition to concerns about the prospect of tighter monetary policy due to the Fed tapering, capital markets are being plagued by fears that the Delta variant of the coronavirus could slow economic growth in coming months, as well as the prospect of increases of corporate taxes.

September, which is traditionally a weak month for the stock market, has seen a nearly 2% pullback so far.

Investors are also on the lookout for a few earnings announcements, with FedEx (NYSE:) (SA:), General Mills (NYSE:) (SA:), Nike (NYSE:) (SA:) and Costco (NASDAQ:) (SA:) on the list.

Nike shares took a hit last week after BTIG’s downgrade over supply chain issues.

CHECK: Quotation of the main global indices

4. Central bank meetings

In addition to the Fed, several other major central banks around the world will also hold meetings in the coming days.

Oil, which also meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to keep its policy stable but could warn of rising export risks due to supply disruptions.

On Thursday, the central bank is expected to become the first in the developed world to raise interest rates since the start of the pandemic, raising its main rate from 0% to 0.25%.

Market is not expected to change its policy at Thursday’s meeting, but could indicate whether it still considers inflation to be transitory.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) is expected to confirm the 100-bp increase in , in line with market expectations, which was announced in the statement at the last meeting. The projection of an increase of this magnitude was confirmed after the institution’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, stated at an event this week that he will not intensify the tightening of monetary policy after the release of negative frequency high data.

As a result, Campos Neto dispelled bets for an increase of 125 bps and 150 bps, which settled in the futures interest market after the IPCA in August rose 0.87%, above expectations. In addition, Copom itself announced that it could intensify the Selic rate hikes if economic data signaled an increase in price levels above those expected by the institution’s base scenario.

5. Moment of Truth for Evergrande

Debt-ridden Chinese developer Evergrande (OTC:) has an interest payment on bonds of $83.5 million due on Thursday, and investors are pricing its shares with a high probability of default.

The fact that such a small amount could be the catalyst for the downfall of a $355 billion giant, with more than 1,300 ventures across China and a liability of more than $300 billion, shows how dire the situation is.

China’s second-largest developer has struggled to raise funds, with blitz apartment sales and stake sales in its extensive business network, but with little success.

Concern that Evergrande could default is spreading in China’s financial markets and threatens to contaminate even foreign markets.

– With information from Reuters