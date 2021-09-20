Know 5 Foods You Should Never Eat and How to Replace Them

The 5 types of foods you should never eat are those rich in processed fats, sugar, salt, additives such as dyes, preservatives and flavor enhancers, because they are harmful substances for the body and are associated with the onset of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cancer.

In addition, due to their high content of fat, sodium and preservatives, they favor weight gain and, since they are not nutritionally rich, they increase the feeling of hunger, which also contributes to weight gain and hinders the weight loss process. .

These foods can be replaced by healthier versions, with baked or grilled preparations that contain good fats with olive oil and coconut oil, whole grain flours and natural sweeteners such as stevia and xylitol.

Check out the 5 foods that should be avoided and how to replace them in the diet below:

1. Fries in vegetable oils

Foods that are prepared in the form of frying end up being very rich in extra calories from fat, being unnecessary especially for those who want to lose weight. In addition, excessive consumption of refined vegetable oils can harm health, such as soy, canola and corn oils, for example.

Healthy option: to replace it, you can opt for grilled or oven-roasted preparations or in electric fryers that do not need oil.

2. Processed meats and sausages

Processed or sausage meats such as sausage, sausage, ham, turkey breast and bologna are rich in fats, salt, preservatives and flavor enhancers, which have been shown to increase the risk of health problems such as high blood pressure and bowel cancer, for example.

Healthy option: as an alternative, sausages should be exchanged for fresh or frozen meats. In addition, you can also consume eggs and cheese to enhance snacks and protein preparations.

3. Frozen ready-to-eat food

Frozen ready-to-eat foods, such as lasagna, pizza and yakissoba, are usually rich in salt and bad fats, elements that help preserve the food and give it more flavor, but which end up causing problems such as fluid retention and increased blood pressure.

Healthy option: the best alternative is to prepare your own meals at home and freeze them for use throughout the week. It is easy and practical to have shredded chicken or ground meat frozen in small portions, for example, and it is also possible to freeze foods such as breads, fruits and vegetables.

4. Diced seasoning and soy sauces

Diced meat, chicken or vegetable seasonings and sauces, such as soy and English, are very high in sodium, the compound in salt that causes blood pressure to rise. Also, many have flavor enhancers and preservatives that irritate the gut and cause flavor addiction.

Healthy option: seasoning foods with natural herbs (in natura or dehydrated) and salt is the best alternative. It is also possible to use the broth from cooking chicken or meat prepared with natural herbs, and freeze it in ice cube trays.

Soft drinks are drinks high in sugar, additives, preservatives and flavor enhancers that increase the risk of bowel problems, inflammation, increased blood sugar, obesity and diabetes.

Healthy option: as an alternative, you can use sparkling water, ice and lemon, or mix sparkling water with concentrated juices, such as whole grapes. Sugar-free natural juices are also good alternatives, but fresh fruit is always the best option.

