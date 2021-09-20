Lamar shines, Ravens turn at the end and defeat Chiefs of Mahomes | football

Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens beat Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 in a Sunday night NFL game. Lamar was the big name of the match, moving to one and running for two touchdowns. It’s the first time Patrick Mahomes has lost a game in September IN CAREER.

With the triumph, the Ravens add 1 win and 1 loss, tying with all the rest of the North Division of the American Conference (AFC). The Kansas City Chiefs are left with the same campaign, but, astonishment gentlemen, go to the last position in the AFC West, tied with the Chargers.

In the third week, Kansas City faces a tough division duel. Receives, at home, the Los Angeles Chargers, at 2 pm. Baltimore faces the Detroit Lions, by Jared Goff, on the same day and time.

The homeowners relied on Lamar Jackson for an inspired game, or at least 3/4 of it. After releasing two intercepts in the first period, the quarterback led the team to the turn with 239 air yards, 107 runs and 3 total touchdowns.

For Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes did what he always does: he played too much. There were 343 air yards and 3 touchdown passes. Highlight also for Travis Kelce, who had 107 received and a sensational touchdown.

Lamar makes a mistake, and Chiefs open up

The start of the match was a dream for Kansas City. Lamar Jackson missed what would be a touchdown for Hollywood Brown. He then threw it into the lap of Tyrann Mathieu who returned the intercept for a touchdown, putting the Chiefs ahead in less than a minute.

The Ravens’ response was immediate. Running well with the ball, the team easily walked close to the end zone. In a first for the touchdown, Ty’Son Williams ran, fumbled at the one-yard line, but Devin Duvernay recovered the ball and tied the game.

On his first opportunity on the Ravens stadium lawn, Patrick Mahomes walked in giving his show. The 15 shirt landed incredible passes and led a campaign to get the visiting team up front in a 33-yard touchdown.

Baltimore’s ground attack continued to work very well. In a more balanced drive, the home team advanced 72 yards on the field before entering the end zone with Latavius ​​Murray to tie the confrontation again.

Patrick Mahomes had just over five minutes, enough to show his credentials again. He led another great campaign, which ended in a 2-yard touchdown by RB Darrel Williams, putting the Chiefs back 21-14.

The Ravens even responded before the break. Alternating good play from Mark Andrews and Ty’Son Williams, Baltimore quickly walked the field and positioned kicker Justin Tucker to close the gap with a 45-yard shot.

With possession back in the locker rooms, the Kansas City Chiefs started the second half by punishing the Baltimore defense and extending the gap to 11 points in a beautiful play by Byron Pringle.

Immediately, the Ravens responded. Under pressure, Lamar Jackson jumped over the line and found Hollywood Brown completely free in the secondary to score a 42-yard touchdown and keep the game even.

But Patrick Mahomes was unwilling to give his rivals a chance. The shirt 15 gained time and found Travis Kelce in a short pass. The tight end broke tackles and walked 46 yards to enter the end zone and widen the gap again: 35 x 24.

The Chiefs had a chance to put the difference in 18 points, but something unprecedented (literally) happened. Patrick Mahomes was pressured by freshman Odafe Oweh and launched an intercept for Tavon Young, the first of CAREER of the quarterback in september.

And Lamar Jackson punished him immediately. The quarterback walked midfield and entered the end zone running to bring Baltimore down to just five. After bad campaigns, the Ravens defense finally appeared and took the Mahomes out of the field.

It was the chance Lamar needed. Again running down the right, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback reentered the end zone and secured the turn for the home team, but gave 3:33 to Kansas City.