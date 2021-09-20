lava destroys at least 20 houses on the islands

The lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano that erupted on Sunday (19) on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the tourist archipelago of the Canary Islands, destroyed several homes, authorities said today.

“Many houses have been destroyed,” a spokesman for the Canary Islands regional government told AFP, adding that “there is no established number yet.”

In an interview with public television, the mayor of one of the affected areas stated that at least “20 houses” were destroyed.

Yesterday, at least 5,000 people were evacuated from risky areas in the Canary Islands after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted.

At dusk, images showed lava fountains shooting across the sky and forming incandescent rivers running down the hill between forested areas and farmland. So far, according to authorities, there is no record of injuries, only material damage.

The evacuation of residents and animals from the region began on a wooded hillside in the sparsely populated area of ​​Cabeza de Vaca, according to the government. Two hours later, with lava flowing down, the municipality ordered the evacuation of four villages, including El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane.

There were all evacuations, about 5,000 people. There is no forecast that anyone else will have to be evacuated.”

Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts in Canary Islands (Spain) Image: FORTA/via REUTERS

Just yesterday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that the authorities were in an exercise of “anticipation” and “public information” to guarantee the safety of the population. “Everything is proceeding as planned,” he indicated.

Sanchez also cited a concern about possible fires after the eruption and said authorities were already prepared to deal with the situation. “We have all the resources and all the troops, the citizens can rest assured.”

La Palma was on high alert after more than 22,000 aftershocks were reported in the space of a week at Cumbre Vieja, a chain of volcanoes that erupted heavily in 1971 and is one of the most active volcanic regions in the Canary Islands.

In 1971, a man was killed while taking pictures near lava flows, but no property was damaged. The first recorded eruption in La Palma was in 1430, according to the ING (Spanish National Geographic Institute).

*With information from AFP and Reuters