Learn how to query and calculate

FGTS Profit: Learn how to consult and calculate Around 88.6 million workers received credit. Cashier has finished depositing the apportionment.

About 88.6 million workers received the apportionment of the FGTS profit (Guarantee Fund for Employees) in 2020. Caixa Econômica Federal reported having completed deposits in linked accounts.

The FGTS Board of Trustees decided to distribute R$8.129 billion to workers from the fund’s net profit last year. The amount is equivalent to 96% of the gain of R$ 8.467 billion obtained by the FGTS in 2020. The deposit was expected to take place by the end of the month, but was concluded a week before the deadline.

Calculation

The reference value corresponds to the balance of each account on December 31, 2020. Anyone with more than one account will receive credit in all of them, respecting the proportionality of the balance.

To know the portion of the profit that will be deposited, the worker must multiply the balance of each account in his/her name on December 31 of last year by 0.01863517. This factor means that, in practice, for every R$ 1 thousand in balance, the shareholder will receive R$ 18.63. Those who had BRL 2,000 will have a credit of BRL 37.27, with the amount rising to BRL 93.17 for those who had BRL 5,000 at the end of 2020.

In practice, the distribution of profits raised to 4.92% the profitability of the FGTS this year, 0.4 percentage point above the official inflation of 4.52% accumulated by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2020. legislation, the FGTS yields 3% per year plus the reference rate (TR). Since 2017, TR is zeroed.

How to check the balance

The worker has two main ways to check the FGTS balance. The first is the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS phones. The second is to consult the fund’s statement on Caixa’s website.

Those who cannot make the consultation over the internet should go to any Caixa branch and ask for the statement at the service desk. The bank also sends the FGTS statement on paper every two months, to the registered address. Anyone who has changed residence should look for a Caixa branch or call 0800-726-0101 and provide the new address.

withdrawals

The payment of part of the FGTS winnings does not change the withdrawal rules. The money can only be withdrawn under special conditions, such as layoffs, home ownership or serious illness. Whoever joined the withdrawal-birthday can withdraw part of the balance up to two months after the month of birth, but loses the right to full payment of the fund in the event of unfair dismissal. Source: R7















