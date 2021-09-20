Letícia Almeida confirms termination of marriage with Bruno Daltro: ‘Single and happy’

After some speculation circulated on social networks, actress and singer Letícia Almeida confirmed the end of the relationship between her and actor Bruno Daltro. The 25-year-old artist broached the subject while answering fan curiosity on social media. They are parents of little Maria Teresa, one year old.

During the interaction, one of her admirers asked, “Alone?” The artist then replied, “Single and happy.”

Letícia also spoke about the work. He recently released the song “If you stay” with Ygo Vidal. She also added that she intends to pursue both careers, as a singer and an actress. Bruno also commented on the termination:

“Out of respect for fans and the press, I announce that my marriage has come to an end. Unlike how it has been publicized, it has nothing to do with supposed messages. To preserve my daughter’s mother and our families, I reserve the right to keep in the family environment the reasons for our breakup.”

Letícia and Bruno got married in 2019. In addition to Maria Teresa, the actress is Madalena’s mother, the result of a previous relationship between the actress and Jonathan Couto.

Jonathan Couto, in turn, was married to Sarah Pontius. But she, in the last week, confirmed that both of them also split up.

