Life is Strange: True Colors review

Life is Strange arrived in 2015 and with that effort, Dontnod Entertainment helped popularize the graphic adventure genre. Its popularity gave rise to a series and two years later came the not-so-acclaimed Before the Storm from Deck Nine, while in 2018 we had Life is Strange 2 from Dontnod. Now Deck Nine is back on the show with True Colors, the latest effort in these interactive dramatic experiences that explore situations of youth angst.

However, True Colors reveals an important element different from the previous ones, the 21-year-old protagonist Alex Chen, older than any other protagonist in a previous game, which positions her towards more adult themes. Also, it’s not an episodic game, it’s a game you can play from start to finish from the day of release.

Life is Strange: True Colors takes you to Haven Springs, a quiet place where Alex will be reunited with his brother Gabe after 8 years apart. Gabe has built a life here, has a girlfriend, friends and a job, but he wants to introduce his sister to this new world of his and redeem himself for the terrible past that Alex lived. Upon arriving in Haven, Alex discovers new friends, a place to work and for the first time begins to feel that the concept of family is within his grasp.

However, Alex has the psychic power of empathy that helps her feel the stronger emotions that others feel and even listen to their thoughts associated with those emotions. This power will be critical to discovering the truth surrounding your brother’s death.

Haven Springs, Colorado, United States, a quiet town where you’ll have a street and several shops to explore, along with a brief visit to an area around it.

Gabe dies in a tragic accident, but the circumstances surrounding the event are highly suspect. During the approximately 8 hours of game required to discover the whole truth and understand if your decisions throughout the 5 chapters allow you to get one of the best endings (there are 6 possible), you’ll have to walk along the main street of Haven Springs, enter in 4 different stores to talk to people and see what their emotions reveal about the events of that night. Although Alex’s power allows for a narrative with a different impact than the previous 3 games, without forgetting that her age also makes her an adult and able to face more mature themes, Life is Strange: True Colors is not a very different game from the ones you played previously.

You have an open space to browse, the florist, record store, bar and another establishment to visit, but the concept is exactly the same. The route is laid out and you have to go to the indicated place, to talk to a certain character and try to choose the options in the dialogues that you believe best serve the investigation. There are moments of choice that will have an impact at the end, but the feeling that you seriously interfere with the course of events is not an illusion fully achieved.

There are plenty of zen moments to relax and listen to music, where the graphical improvements are highlighted and help to greatly enhance the feel of the game’s rebellious good style. Youth angst is very much alive.

Life is Strange: True Colors includes some “optional missions” in the form of random situations scattered around Haven and if you talk to a certain character to help them later, you can extend the experience. Besides, there are several collectibles scattered around the places and you won’t even need a guide to find them. The experience design makes it intuitive what to do and where to find them.

However, the quality of the visuals, animations and voices of the characters help to make the experience highly immersive. The plot, despite a moment or two less successful, manages to captivate and until you discover the mystery, you don’t rest. Furthermore, themes around a young adult dealing with the ghosts of the past and the pain of a recent major loss manage to empathize with you. Just as Alex uses his power on NPCs to empathize with them and hear what’s in their souls, her calm, playful demeanor will make it easy to empathize with her.

Life is Strange: True Colors Studio: Deck Nine

Deck Nine Publishing company: Sware Enix Europe

Sware Enix Europe Platform where we play it: PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Available to: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC and in the future on Switch

PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC and in the future on Switch For those who like: Life is Strange, graphic adventures with mystery

Nothing new, but made with quality True Colors doesn’t revolutionize the formula of graphic adventures, interactive youth dramas with powers in which you talk to characters and try to figure out how your choices affect the ending. Deck Nine has focused on a single, larger location and achieves an experience of a different tone, but if you still don’t find appeal in these experiences that look more like interactive movies, this is still not where you’ll be convinced. Life is Strange: True Colors is a game whose visual quality, animations and voices, together with the plot, help make it very appealing to fans of the genre. Even if he doesn’t do anything new, what he does is capable of winning over formula fans.