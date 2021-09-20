Lilia Cabral publishes rare photo next to her husband on birthday

Lilia Cabral, 64, paid tribute to her husband, Iwan Figueiredo, for his birthday. The actress, who does not usually show so many moments of her intimacy, declared herself and celebrated the special occasion for the family.

Iwan has a birthday and we are so far apart, but our heart and our love surpasses any distance. Nostalgia is more difficult, as each day it grows and becomes immense. Soon we will be together to celebrate, celebrate our union, our family and especially your years of life! I miss you all, I love you!”.

Several famous people commented on the tribute. “Best wishes and health for him, Lilia”, wrote Fátima Bernardes. “Iwan, congratulations to you. I’m happy for your life. May God enlighten you! Best wishes!”, Paloma Bernardi commented. “God bless your union always, Lilia”, wished Humberto Martins.

Recently, Lilia Cabral revealed that she went back to therapy during the period of social isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and said that covid-19 aroused in her a feeling of anguish and fear in the face of a disease “from which you can save or not “.

In an interview with Extra, the artist reported that she underwent analysis for 20 years, but stopped after starring in the play “Divan”, based on the homonymous book by writer Martha Medeiros, but returned to therapy due to the pandemic. “I’m back, it’s necessary,” he said.