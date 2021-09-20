Little-known infection affecting children around the world

NIn early 2021, reports an article published by BBC News, doctors at Maimonides Children’s Hospital in New York, USA, looked with relief at the decrease in Covid-19 cases.

Even more due to the prevention measures adopted against the coronavirus, namely social distancing, use of masks and regular hand washing, there was also a reduction in the incidence of other viral infections, such as the common flu.

However, in March, health professionals began to face an increasing number of children and babies who were admitted to the hospital with respiratory difficulties. Well, the younger ones had been infected with RSV, a common winter infection that causes lung damage.

In the months that followed, cases of RSV out of season considered common persisted, especially in the summer all over the world, from the UK, southern USA, Switzerland or Japan.

Experts believe the virus’s bizarre behavior is an indirect consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking into account that in 2020, social isolation prevented its circulation, however, consequently, thousands of children did not create any kind of immunity against the pathogen.

Suddenly a virus that was seasonal became unpredictable. At a time when the isolation measures were no longer in place or so severe, the RSV ‘attacked’ a vast population of susceptible children, triggering outbreaks in any season.

“Our intensive care is again overloaded, this time not with Covid but with another virus,” Rabia Agha, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Maimonides Hospital, told the BBC.

At the peak of the New York outbreak in early April, most children admitted to intensive care were infected with RSV.

In other parts of the world, the virus has spread to populations of children who, until then, had been protected from infectious diseases for months.

“It was a surprise. We knew there was something to look out for, but we didn’t know there would be so many (sick children),” commented Christoph Berger, head of the department of infectious diseases and epidemiology at the University Children’s Hospital Zurich, Switzerland.

As the BBC explains, RSV infection alone is not cause for concern. According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), most children regardless of circumstances are infected by the viral agent before the age of two. And as a general rule, the condition is similar to that of a simple cold, with a runny nose and cough, and recovery occurs naturally.

However, in some babies and young children, the virus can cause bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the lung bronchi, leading to difficulties in eating and breathing.

It is estimated that between 1% to 2% of infants under six months of age require hospital admission and to be treated with supplemental oxygen through masks or nasal tubes. In more serious cases, it is still necessary to place a food tube. With these interventions, most children improve in a few days.

Now, doctors are wondering what the pattern of the virus will be for the next few months, as summer outbreaks don’t necessarily prevent resurgences of the disease in the colder months.

“RSV and the bronchiolitis caused by it are, of course, the reason for the preparation of children’s hospitals”, mentioned to BBC News Sophia Varadkar, deputy medical director and pediatric neurologist at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, London, UK . There, cases have started to rise, and the professional foresees the arrival of more patients in the coming weeks.

However, for parents, the respiratory syncytial virus could become even more worrisome than the new coronavirus, Varadkar said.

“Covid in children, overall, was not a significant problem. It didn’t make as many sick. RSV is potentially a bigger harm, affecting more children, and we know it can make young babies sick,” he said.