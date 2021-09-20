Look at the main signs of depression; know how to help – Health

What are the most common signs?

Habit changes: the person ate well, but stopped eating. Or the other way around. In addition, changes in sleep rhythm: little sleep or lying down all the time

Isolation: loss of interest in activities that gave you pleasure. Be aware if the elderly person is no longer following the team, stopped going to church or stopped watching that TV show he didn’t miss;

Attention to pain complaints: complaints that are not always specific, complaints of dizziness and many visits to the doctor without a specific reason;

Irritability: the elderly hardly ever say they are sad, but they can become more cranky or gruff

Cognitive changes: forgetfulness, lack of concentration, reduced ability to think and a certain “laziness” in answering the doctor’s questions, for example

How to differentiate mood swings from depression?

Psychiatrist Julia Loureiro, specialist in psychogeriatrics and member of the Interdisciplinary Service of Neuromodulation at the Psychiatry Institute of Hospital das Clínicas, explains that there are two fundamental criteria. “The first is duration time. It is important to check whether the change remains for four weeks”, he explains. “The other is functionality. Do sadness and discouragement interfere with daily activities? If the elderly stopped staying with their grandchildren, cooking and driving, attention is needed”, he exemplifies.

Where to go for help?

The first step can be taken with a general practitioner. “There is no restriction for a clinician to treat depression. If it doesn’t work, the path is the general psychiatrist. If it doesn’t work, the alternative is the geriatric psychiatrist”, says Carlos Cais, who makes an alert. “In the Unified Health System (SUS), the consultation with a specialist can take time”.

The Basic Health Units (UBS) can indicate psychiatrists in the case of mental disorders. More serious cases are attended by the Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) present in most municipalities.

The Institute of Psychiatry (IPq) of the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo, offers research on electromagnetic stimulation for elderly people over 60 years of age with depression. Applications must be made by e-mail: [email protected] Places are open and treatment is free.

How to prevent depression?

As most cases are the result of brain diseases, psychiatrist Lucas Mella, from Unicamp, claims that it is possible to prevent depression by taking care of good brain health. “This involves aerobic physical activity, control of general health, control of vascular risks, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and maintaining an active cognitive life, with educational and social activities and in the interest of the elderly”, he enumerates.

What to do if there is a risk of suicide?

In the public network, the Basic Health Units (UBS) and the Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) give priority to these cases. In the private network, the orientation is to look for a specialist (psychiatrist) directly.

How to prevent suicide?

For the Brazilian Psychiatric Association, some effective measures for prevention include restricting access to lethal means (firearms, poisons, potentially lethal medications) and monitoring the patient after hospital discharge.