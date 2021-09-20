Lucas Penteado overcomes depression, thanks the support of famous people and makes an unexpected announcement

Lucas Hairstyle had a controversial trajectory in the most recent Big Brother Brazil, to the point of giving up on Globo’s reality show, after clashes with a good part of the house. After all this time, the famous spoke about fighting depression and even having a full heart.

The actor was one of the interviewees at Altas Horas this Saturday (18th) and told what he has been doing to overcome himself and said that he is committed to his new great love:

“God is good all the time. I take it as a mantra (…) I had depression and I believe it is a struggle day after day. I cling a lot to my family, it puts good people in our path. To my father, my mother, my brothers. I’m even engaged to Julia”.

Shortly thereafter, Lucas recalled his early career in Malhação – Viva a Diferença, which took place between 2017 and 2018, and thanked Serginho Groisman for his encouragement at that time:

“I remember a phrase you said: ‘It won’t be easy, but if you dedicate yourself, it will go a long way’. Just getting there, it was an amazing place. Many people look up to someone who makes their dreams come true. Thank you so much for the support”.

Juliette Freire was also on Globo’s weekly and raved about the ex-BBB, highlighting his support when he was in the most guarded house in Brazil:

“It was a lot of work, but it strengthened me at the same time, because he showed me my story to my face, my life, my brothers, how much we needed to be together, help each other, how much we had scars… Both him and me! That gave me great strength”.

Check out:

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.