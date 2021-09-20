Luciano Huck misses the name of ‘Domingão’ live: ‘Sorry, I’ll get used to it’

Luciano Huck got confused this afternoon and called “Domingão” “Caldeirão”, his old program, now run by Marcos Mion. During the frame “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, the presenter called the audience to help his guest and said:

Cauldron Family. Oops, sorry. I said that I would make mistakes every week, I told you that I would make mistakes every week. First mistake, let’s go! There’s no way, it’s a habit. I’ll get used to it, okay?”

Huck, who started the program by playing with the audience and calling them the “vaccine audience,” paid tribute to actor Luis Gustavo, who died today, aged 87, from complications of cancer.

The presenter dedicated the Sunday to the artist:

Domingão is on the air in a different way, with the news of the loss of one of the great names of television, the dear Tatá, Luis Gustavo. He was the guy who always made the Brazilian family smile, for several generations. It occupied a prime spot on Sunday, I have a great emotional memory with ‘Sai de Baixo’, among many other important roles. Today’s program will be a tribute to Luis Gustavo”

Luciano Huck pays homage to actor Luis Gustavo in “Domingão com Huck” Image: Playback/TV Globo

Luciano Huck’s debut in charge of “Domingão”, on September 6th, was marked by some cutting errors and a faux pas by the presenter: he celebrated the debut and said he started “on the right foot”.

However, after the program, the presenter ignored the mistakes and just celebrated: “What a day! How many emotions! I arrived home now. Tired, relieved and very happy! Thank you to everyone who followed Domingão. We started off on the right foot. more out there! We go on together”.