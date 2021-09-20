Luciano Szafir talks about scars and vanity after covid-19

After a long hospitalization due to covid-19 complications, Luciano Szafir recalled his days as a model in an essay for the magazine ‘Canal Extra’, in Rio. The actor, who is still getting used to a colostomy bag until he undergoes surgery of intestinal reconstruction, spoke to the publication about the disease and its sequelae.

To tie the shoes, one side is still complicated. I walk slowly, I felt a little pain, but it’s not a seven-headed animal close to what I went through” , he said before taking the photos for the magazine.

Asked if he was afraid of dying, Szafir says:

Several times. An episode gives me goosebumps even to speak. I had cardiac arrhythmia. I woke up at two in the morning not understanding why I had so many doctors around me. I looked at the monitor and my heart rate reached 180.”

After losing 22 kilos, Szafir also comments if the disease affected his vanity:

My vanity today is being alive. If I’m going to have a hole or a saggy belly, I don’t care. I don’t want to be that big guy who goes crazy or compare my physique with what I was 25 years old. I was already lucky to have a beautiful body, to have that six pack. Today, I have a washing machine (laughs) and that’s fine.”

The 52-year-old artist was admitted to Hospital Samaritano on June 22 after testing positive for covid-19 for the second time. The actor opted for hospitalization after feeling the first symptoms.

Luciano even underwent emergency surgery after complications caused by the virus. He was transferred to Copa Star hospital one day after the procedure.