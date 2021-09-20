Luciano Szafir vents about post-Covid scars: “Vanity is being alive”

After a long period of fighting Covid-19, Luciano Szafir is still adapting to the marks left by the disease. In addition to the scars, which still frighten his children, he is also using a colostomy bag until undergoing bowel reconstruction surgery.

The whole process was hard for the family too. He says that his children are still not dealing well with the scars he now has after being hospitalized.

“My wife took an absurd scolding, and it distracted them in the midst of chaos. I think the older one had a perception that it was serious. And they’re getting used to seeing my scars now. If I’m shirtless, they ask me to dress”, he said in an interview with the newspaper Extra this Sunday (19/9).

Asked about the signs of disease in the body, he says he learned to see beauty from a new perspective.

“My vanity today is being alive. If I’m going to have a hole or a saggy belly, I don’t care. I don’t want to be that big guy who goes crazy or compare my physique with what I was 25 years old. I was already lucky to have a beautiful body, to have that six pack. Today, I have a washing machine (laughs) and that’s fine,” he said.

sequelae

While under medical care, Luciano Szafir was intubated and underwent invasive procedures such as abdominal surgery, in addition to receiving a blood transfusion. After he left the ICU, the actor remained hospitalized and underwent motor and respiratory physiotherapy at Copa Star Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro.

In an interview with journalist Leda Nagle, the artist revealed that he had lost 22 kg due to the disease. “I had 50% [do pulmão] committed, maybe a little more. I couldn’t take three steps,” he recalls.

The signs of hospitalization, however, are symbols of victory in the actor’s view. After getting between life and death, he’s reframing the process.

“It’s just that the cuts have become a trophy for me, but for them it’s ugly. Not to mention that I, who have always been big, haven’t had so much strength to play with them. And Mikael and David feel it, of course,” he explained.