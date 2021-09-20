Lucid Air electric sedan records a record 836 km of autonomy

O Lucid Air has record autonomy. The American electric sedan, in the Dream Edition and in the Range variant, can run 520 miles with a charge, the equivalent of 836 km. These numbers have been approved in the US according to the standard EPA, considered more severe than the WLTP adopted in Europe.

The number is impressive, even more considering that the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus, until then the electric car with the longest range on a single charge, traveled just over 400 miles, the equivalent of 643 km. In addition, Lucid’s result is also higher than the declared for the Mercedes EQS, which reaches 770 km of autonomy (WLTP standard).



29 Photos

self test

Not satisfied with the veracity of the EPA’s data, which, although accurate enough, still have discrepancies with regard to driving under real conditions, Lucid also conducted its own tests, in which an industry journalist and the brand’s CEO, Peter Rawlison, drove two units of the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range from San Francisco to Los Angeles, most of them running on highways, completing the journey upon arrival at Lucid headquarters.

According to the two “improvised testers”, the car’s performance confirmed the EPA result, having covered more than 500 miles (804 km) without stopping at the recharging stations.

And the other versions?

The other two versions of Lucid Air, Dream Edition Performance and Grand Touring, also received the EPA rating. Highlights include the autonomy of the Lucid Air Grand Touring, with 19-inch wheels: 516 miles (830 km), the only one together with the Edition Range exceeding the 500-mile limit.

power Autonomy Lucid Air Dream Ed. Range 933 hp 520 miles (481 with 21″ wheels) Lucid Air Dream Performance Ed. 1,111 hp 471 miles (451 with 21″ wheels) Lucid Air Grand Touring 800 hp 516 miles (469 with 21″ wheels)

Peter Rawlinson said: “I am delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially EPA-approved with a range of 520 miles, which I believe is a record number. In particular, this result was achieved thanks to research. resort to easy solutions like boosting the battery”.

“Our 900V battery and BMS technology – continued Rawlinson – and our compact propulsion units, along with our Wunderbox technology, give Lucid Air maximum efficiency, allowing you to go more miles with less battery.”

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Twitter

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Facebook

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Instagram