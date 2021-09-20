Lucid Air sends a message to Tesla Model S with 837 km range

Lucid Motors continues its campaign to launch the Air, its first model and a declared anti-Model S. In its battle to beat Tesla’s archrival, the product now receives good news from the EPA.

Certified by the American environmental agency, Lucid Air officially has the autonomy to run 832 km on a single charge. That’s way more than the Tesla Model S, which travels 644 km under US federal regulations.

For the American luxury, it also surpasses another important rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQS, reaching 770 km in the WLTP cycle. This shows how battery technology is evolving to the same level as common combustion cars.

In China, some brands of electric cars are already talking about a 1,000 km range on the NEDC cycle, which is little more than the Lucid Air can do.

Of course, these products from the Asian giant have never been tested under the EPA or WLTP rules, but it will be interesting to see this when it happens.

Until a few years ago, the electric car was seen as a vehicle limited by infrastructure and battery capacity, but nowadays, the 1,000 km range seems to have become an ambition for many brands.

At Lucid, beating Tesla in numbers is an important reason for the company to continue exploring lithium batteries. Although its options start at 654 km, the Air is really looking for long ranges.

In this case, EPA also certified two other versions, the Dream Edition Performance and Grand Touring, which officially cover 830 km. Before the result, Lucid had already demonstrated the range of the Air above 800 km.

For now, with the scope defined, Lucid Motors will now focus on delivering the new car, which will be accompanied by a six-seat SUV. The Air, on the other hand, starts its career with high prices, starting at US$ 77,400 in the Pure version with 488 horses.