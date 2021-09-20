Lucifer: 7 series for those who miss the plot starring Tom Ellis – News Seen on the web

With the ending of Lucifer, fans can get a chance to check out other supernatural series like Supernatural and Good Omens!

After being saved from cancellation twice, the Lucifer series could end its journey on Netflix with a thrilling ending that shook fans’ hearts. By the way, the public will miss the protagonist of Tom Ellis and his other charismatic characters — there are even people cheering for a spin-off! Meanwhile, it’s already clear that the show has made its mark on the small screens. After checking out all the interviews the cast gave, how about making room for a new passion in your life?

Thinking about it, we chose 7 series that should please fans of Lucifer, thirsty for works that mix drama, humor, with a supernatural touch. And if you have handsome, seductive men, it's still a bonus, isn't it? Check it out below:

Supernatural

This is for anyone willing to do a long marathon. As the title points out, Supernatural bets on the supernatural universe, investing in a journey of fifteen seasons! As Lucifer, she follows procedural mysteries to be unraveled by each episode, but also deepens the stories of brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), being surrounded by mystical beings — including Lucifer himself, here very evil, being played by Mark Pellegrino. Another curiosity? God was lived by Rob Benedict, who played an important role in Lucifer’s final season. Available on HBO Max.

Preacher

This option is more full of humor and violence, but also being centered on a charismatic figure who must have irritated the Catholic Church. Preacher revolves around Cruster (Dominic Cooper), a small town priest who is possessed by an entity called Genesis, who is being pursued by other angels and demons. For four seasons, he has two partners in these adventures: vampire Cassidy (Joe Gilgun) and criminal Tulip O’Hare (Ruth Negga). It’s pretty gore, but it’s fun, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg — same duo as The Boys.

good men

Have you ever imagined the unusual friendship between an angel and a devil to prevent the apocalypse? This is the premise of Good Omens, which is inspired by the work of Neil Gaiman, also creator of Lucifer. Playing with diverse beings and mystical themes, the series available on Amazon Prime Video features a huge and talented cast, being led by Michael Sheen and David Tennant — priceless in the roles of Aziraphale and Crowley, respectively. And the best? The success was so much that the second season is already confirmed, so we will have more surreal adventures with this amazing ship.

Warrior Nun

Yes, the title of this series is Nun Guerreira. Need I say more? Here, men stand aside to bet on female power in a more controversial view of religion. Inspired by the “Warrior Nun Areala” comic that caused controversy with the Catholic Church, the series follows Ava (Alba Baptista), a young woman who resurrects and gains special powers when she becomes the carrier of a divine object by accident. From there, she must help a group of skilled nuns to fight demonic forces that intend to destroy life on Earth. Part of the Netflix catalog, the second season is also guaranteed.



Constantine

Constantine is also part of the DC Comics universe, alongside Lucifer, so much so that the two characters met in the crossover Crisis in Infinite Earths. So, it’s an obvious thought to consider seeing the supernatural detective’s magical adventures full of attitude and pessimism, but with charm to give and sell. Although the original series only had one season, it’s also worth remembering that the protagonist’s story followed in an animated production and he even appeared in several seasons of Legends of Tomorrow, set in Arrowverse.

The Originals

The Vampire Diaries spin-off is suitable for those who bet on British heartthrobs getting up to speed on the supernatural universe. Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) has both charm and cruelty, while his brother Elijah (Daniel Gillies) shares those traits along with a love of a very chic suit. Sounds familiar? In reality, The Originals follows the first vampires in history (in the present day) and turns out to be an emotional and exciting portrayal of the power of family and love. All this with blood everywhere and shocking twists, just like the people like it. Present on HBO Max, Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Honestly, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a must-have series for any fan of fantasy and dot series. Inverting the concept of the final girl, it is young Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) who faces and takes down the most powerful enemies in the series present on Star+, protecting the world from the forces of evil. Also here is the tip to see the spin-off Angel, where the vampire played by David Boreanaz, filled with remorse for his past crimes, becomes a private detective in Los Angeles.