Luis Gustavo dies victim of bowel cancer; better understand the disease – 09/19/2021

Actor Luis Gustavo, 87, died this Sunday (19), after complications from bowel cancer. Age and overweight are considered the main risk factors for the onset of the disease.

According to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), bowel cancer includes tumors that start in the large intestine, called the colon, and in the rectum, the end of the intestine and before the anus, in addition to the anus. It is also known as colon and rectal or colorectal cancer.

The main symptoms of the disease, which is usually quieter at first, involve the presence of blood or mucus in the stool, abdominal cramps, change in bowel habits, dark or ribbon-shaped stools, anemia, among others.

This type of cancer is treatable and curable, especially if it is detected early, when it has not spread to other regions of the body.

What increases the risk of bowel cancer?

According to Inca, the main factors related to a higher risk of developing bowel cancer are age 50 years or over, excess body weight and unhealthy diet, that is: poor in fruits, vegetables and other foods that contain fiber.

Even the consumption of processed meat (sausage, mortadella, sausage, ham, bacon, salami, among others) and the excessive intake of red meat (over 500 grams of cooked meat per week) also increase the risk for this type of cancer . See full list below:

Modifiable risk factors;

Excessive intake of red meat;

Diets low in fruits and vegetables;

Abdominal obesity;

Sedentary lifestyle;

Smoke;

Excessive alcohol consumption;

Non-modifiable risk factors;

Age 50 or above;

Inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease;

Family heritage;

Personal history of cancer or polyps;

Ethnicity (Jews of Eastern European origin are more likely, in addition to black people);

Type 2 diabetes.

Are there ways to prevent it?

Yes. The Inca explains that the maintenance of adequate body weight, the practice of physical activity, as well as healthy eating, are fundamental points for the prevention of bowel cancer. Check out other ways to prevent the disease:

Try to limit your consumption of red meat to no more than twice a week, or 300 grams a week. Try to avoid processed meats such as sausages;

Consume at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day, and prefer whole grains. Fibers from these foods favor intestinal transit, preventing the mucosa from being exposed to possible toxins for longer, but there is no evidence that using supplements for this purpose has a protective role;

Practice physical activities regularly;

Avoid alcohol consumption;

Do not smoke;

Keep your weight under control;

See your doctor whenever you notice changes in stool or bowel habits.

The colonoscopy exam should be performed from 50 years of age, or from 40 years of age if there is a history of cancer in the family. The results determine how often it should be repeated. Remember that the procedure also works as a preventive against colorectal cancer.

*With information from the article published on 05/23/2021.