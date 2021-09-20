Main ceremony did not award any non-white actors

All 12 acting awards given out tonight (19) on Emmy 2021 went to white actors. The lack of diversity among the winners, noted by The Hollywood Reporter, comes after a positive year in the nominations – 44% of actors remembered by Emmy voters were non-white, a record, but that didn’t translate into awards.

Last week, during the Creative Arts Emmys technical award, three black actors received figurines in the secondary categories of best guest actor/actress: Courtney B. Vance (lovecraft country), Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph (both by Saturday Night Live).

THR also noted that, even outside the acting categories, the 2021 Emmy main ceremony didn’t have many non-white winners: RuPaul took best competition reality for drag race (becoming the most awarded black person in Emmy history), Michaela Coel received the miniseries screenplay trophy for I may destroy you, and debbie allen was honored with the Governors Award.

At the opening of the ceremony, the presenter Cedric the Entertainer he even joked about the difficulty non-white actors face at awards: “The good news is that we have a lot of black people nominated tonight. Like my friend Anthony Anderson… This is his 11th nomination, but today Anthony is up against Michael Douglas and Ted Lasso. Good luck, partner, but I have to say: it still seems like it’s hard for us here.“.

In addition to Anderson, other non-white 2021 Emmy-nominated actors who ended up walking away empty handed from the awards were Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter (Pose), Kenan Thompson (Kenan and Saturday Night Live), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton, and the own Michaela Coel.