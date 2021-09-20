Main cryptocurrency exchange is the target of alleged investigation by insider trading – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by market value, is being investigated in the US for insider trading, a financial crime that involves the trading of assets using privileged information.

According to a Bloomberg report published last Saturday (18), US authorities have expanded the work fronts to investigate Binance’s performance beyond the offer of unregistered securities, including the alleged use of customer data to fraudulently trade cryptoactives.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which oversees the country’s derivatives market, would be looking for witnesses who can confirm allegations that Binance or its employees would have traded covertly, before executing customer orders, in a way to take advantage of a market move before it happened.

The suspicion of investigators would be that Binance would have the facility to access millions of customer transactions, which would give it a competitive advantage in the very market in which it operates. CFTC spokespersons, however, did not issue an official statement about the alleged investigation.

In a statement, Binance does not deny the allegations, but says it has “a zero tolerance policy for insider information and a strict code of ethics.” The company claims to have an internal process to identify and hold employees who may use their positions to act against the interests of customers, with minimal punishment of loss of position.

The news comes about a month after an anonymous profile surfaced on Twitter claiming to be a former employee of the cryptocurrency brokerage and accusing the company of deliberately liquidating traders. Liquidation happens when the market moves in the opposite direction of the leveraged trader’s bet and erodes the collateral deposited in the exchange account to maintain the position with leased cryptocurrencies.

At the time, the alleged former official said the company had the practice of artificially altering prices to reach traders liquidation levels in order to pocket collateral. The company vehemently denied the allegations and said it would go to court against the Internet user.

In addition, in May of this year, the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the US agency equivalent to the Internal Revenue Service, initiated investigations against Binance to investigate crimes of money laundering and tax evasion.

The suspicion is that exchange users are using cryptocurrencies to flee from authorities and hide money from illegal activities, such as drug trafficking. The company, however, was not formally charged with any crime.

Meanwhile, the company is preparing to adapt to government compliance rules to enable its IPO in the US. Binance aims to raise much higher than that of Coinbase, the first crypto broker to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and, to that end, it is even willing to abandon its decentralized structure and opt for a traditional hierarchical model with physical headquarters to please regulators.

(with Bloomberg)

