Man finds doll on wall with mysterious note: “Thanks for freeing me”

One teacher from elementary school was desperate to discover a rag doll holding a mysterious note behind a wall inside your new home. Jonathan Lewis, 32, was surprised after picking up the keys to his new house in Surrey, England, this Friday (17), and deciding break a wall. As soon as he took the first hits in a wall under the stairs, he found a rag doll dressed in a striped dress and hat, holding a note.
“I kind of knew there was a void under the stairs that had been boarded up with plasterboard. There was a wire coming out of where the previous owners had the fridge, but I didn’t know where the wire was plugged in, so I tapped a piece of plasterboard to see what was there. I hit a hole the size of a fist, turned on a light and there was a doll sitting there,” Jonathan told the Liverpool Echo.
It was after pulling the plaster board that Jonathan noticed that the doll was holding a note.
“Dear reader/new owner, thank you for releasing me! My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them so they had to leave. All they did was sing and have fun. It was disgusting. Stabbing was my death choice for them, so I hope you have knives. I hope you sleep well,” the note said.
After the discovery, Jonathan said that his people encouraged him to sell all ASAP. However, according to him, the situation was just too funny.
“I’ll be honest, I found the whole thing hilarious. The letter says 1961, but the real estate agent said when she was showing me around the house that the kitchen was only ready four or five years ago,” he said.