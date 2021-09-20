Man finds doll on wall with mysterious note: “Thanks for freeing me”

One teacher from elementary school was desperate to discover a rag doll holding a mysterious note behind a wall inside your new home. Jonathan Lewis, 32, was surprised after picking up the keys to his new house in Surrey, England, this Friday (17), and deciding break a wall. As soon as he took the first hits in a wall under the stairs, he found a rag doll dressed in a striped dress and hat, holding a note.

“I kind of knew there was a void under the stairs that had been boarded up with plasterboard. There was a wire coming out of where the previous owners had the fridge, but I didn’t know where the wire was plugged in, so I tapped a piece of plasterboard to see what was there. I hit a hole the size of a fist, turned on a light and there was a doll sitting there,” Jonathan told the Liverpool Echo.

It was after pulling the plaster board that Jonathan noticed that the doll was holding a note.

“Dear reader/new owner, thank you for releasing me! My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them so they had to leave. All they did was sing and have fun. It was disgusting. Stabbing was my death choice for them, so I hope you have knives. I hope you sleep well,” the note said.

(Photo: Jonathan Lewis/Liverpool Echo)

(Photo: Jonathan Lewis/Liverpool Echo)

After the discovery, Jonathan said that his people encouraged him to sell all ASAP. However, according to him, the situation was just too funny.